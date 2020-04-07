Super Formula

Autopolis Postponed, Suzuka Finale Turned into Double Header

by Paul Hensby
written by Paul Hensby
Credit: Super Formula

The planned Super Formula round at Autopolis has been postponed, the third race of the campaign to have been either delayed or cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was set to take place across the weekend of 15-17 May but has joined the rounds at the Suzuka International Racing Course (4-5 April) and Fuji Speedway (18-19 April) in being postponed.  The Autopolis postponement comes despite Japan not having a major outbreak of the virus, although there has been a small increase in cases in the country.

The races in Autopolis and Fuji have yet to be rearranged although are likely to appear on the calendar, whenever the possibility of resuming racing arrives. 

However, the series promoters JRP have announced that the season finale at Suzuka will see the circuit host two races across the weekend of 13-15 November, with one race on the Saturday and the final race of the year coming on the Sunday.   

The race weekend had already been put back two weeks to prevent the series racing on the same weekend as the FIA World Endurance Championship, which will take to the track at Fuji on 29 October-1 November.

The season is now set to begin at Sportsland SUGO on 19-21 June, with rounds currently scheduled at Twin Ring Motegi on 28-30 August and Okayama International Circuit on 25-27 September.  There is plenty of scope amid those races and the rounds at Suzuka to reschedule the races in Autopolis and Fuji.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.

Related articles

Jüri Vips on Fuji Speedway Test: “We know we are in quite...

Hirakawa, Fukuzumi Head Super Formula Test at Fuji Speedway

Expanded KCMG squad heads to Fuji Ready for Super Formula Pre-Season Testing

Sergio Sette Câmara Replaces Pietro Fittipaldi at Team B-Max Racing with Motopark

Super Formula Postpones Fuji Speedway Event due to COVID-19

Tatiana Calderón Unveils ROKiT Sponsorship for Super Formula, ELMS Campaigns

Nick Cassidy Continues with Team TOM’S for Defence of Super Formula Crown

Coronavirus Fears Forces Super Formula to Postpone Suzuka Season Opener

Sacha Fenestraz: “Becoming a Toyota-backed driver is a hugely proud moment for...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More