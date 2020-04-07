Autopolis Postponed, Suzuka Finale Turned into Double Header

The planned Super Formula round at Autopolis has been postponed, the third race of the campaign to have been either delayed or cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was set to take place across the weekend of 15-17 May but has joined the rounds at the Suzuka International Racing Course (4-5 April) and Fuji Speedway (18-19 April) in being postponed. The Autopolis postponement comes despite Japan not having a major outbreak of the virus, although there has been a small increase in cases in the country.

The races in Autopolis and Fuji have yet to be rearranged although are likely to appear on the calendar, whenever the possibility of resuming racing arrives.

However, the series promoters JRP have announced that the season finale at Suzuka will see the circuit host two races across the weekend of 13-15 November, with one race on the Saturday and the final race of the year coming on the Sunday.

The race weekend had already been put back two weeks to prevent the series racing on the same weekend as the FIA World Endurance Championship, which will take to the track at Fuji on 29 October-1 November.

The season is now set to begin at Sportsland SUGO on 19-21 June, with rounds currently scheduled at Twin Ring Motegi on 28-30 August and Okayama International Circuit on 25-27 September. There is plenty of scope amid those races and the rounds at Suzuka to reschedule the races in Autopolis and Fuji.