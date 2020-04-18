NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

EuroNASCAR Esports schedule, race format revealed

by Justin Nguyen
Credit: NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

With the start of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season on hold, the EuroNASCAR Esports Series will take its place. On Saturday, Team FJ revealed the sim racing series’ eight-race calendar, rules format, and entry list. Originally announced earlier in the month, the series will kick off on 21 April.

The series’ schedule is a mixture of tracks on the real-life calendar and special courses in the United States that the circuit had never raced on. It will begin its season with an exhibition race on the Daytona International Speedway road course on 21 April, a fitting choice as the NASCAR Cup Series intends to do the same with its Busch Clash non-championship event in 2021.

The first points race will be at Brands Hatch a week later on its Indy layout. The track was slated as the backup season opener in real life until Motorsport UK increased its permit suspension to the end of June. This is followed by a trio of new stops for the Euro Series at Watkins Glen International, Circuit Park Zandvoort, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The famed Brickyard has hosted NASCAR since 1994, though 2020 will see the NASCAR Xfinity Series also on the road course layout for the first time in July.

After the four-race regular season comes a three-race playoff. The postseason begins with a return to Brands Hatch to race on its Grand Prix circuit before heading back to America for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The final round will be on 9 June at Circuit Zolder.

For races, the series will operate on a heat format. After two laps for qualifying, drivers will battle it out in a pair of ten-minute heat races, with the top fifteen finishers in each advancing to the main race. The bottom finishers are relegated to the Last Chance Qualifier—also ten minutes long—with the top six going to the main. The main race will be thirty minutes in length.

Despite skepticism from fans and media, the Esports Series will follow through with the unprecedented and unusual concept of having points earned in the series go to the real-life Euro Series Team Championship. Among multi-car teams, the driver with the best race finish will earn points for their respective organisation. The Esports champion will receive 40 bonus points once the real-life season starts, while the runner-up will get 35 points, third gets 34 and onward.

Entry list

NumberDriverTeam
5Jacques VilleneuveFEED Vict Racing
6Patrick LemarieFEED Vict Racing
10Ulysse DelsauxRDV Competition
11Stienes LonginPK Carsport
17Bernardo Manfré42 Racing
18Giorgi MaggiHendriks Motorsport
22Ander VilarinoDF1 Racing
23Henri TuomaalaDF1 Racing
24Alon DayPK Carsport
27Thomas FerrandoCAAL Racing
31Advait DeodharCAAL Racing
32Romain IannettaAll Star Team
33Ben CreanorMishumotors
41Fabrizio ArmettaThe Club Motorsport
42Luigi Ferrara42 Racing
46Yevgen SokolovskiyMarko Stipp Motorsport
48Kenko MiuraDF1-MSM Racing
50Loris HezemansHendriks Motorsport
54Gianmarco ErcoliCAAL Racing
66Lasse SørensenDF1 Racing
69Sebastiaan BleekemolenTeam Bleekemolen
70Eric FilgueirasMishumotors
77Alexander GraffMemphis Racing
78Alex SedgwickBraxx Racing
88Gianni MorbidelliCAAL Racing
89Fabio SpataforaNot Only Motorsport
90Scott JeffsBraxx Racing
99Justin KunzDF1 Racing
101Vladimiros TziortzisAlex Caffi Motorsport
102Alessio BacciAlex Caffi Motorsport
105Marijin KremersFEED Vict Racing
106Simon PilateFEED Vict Racing
108Alessander BrigattiFEED Vict Racing
111Julia LandauerPK Carsport
112Naveh TalorSolaris Motorsport
117Alex Ciompi42 Racing
118Vittorio GhirelliHendriks Motorsport
122Andre CastroDF1 Racing
141Lorenzo MarcucciThe Club Motorsport
142Francesco Garisto42 Racing
150Tobias DauenhauerHendriks Motorsport
154Arianna CasoliCAAL Racing
166Andreas JochimsenDF1 Racing
188Massimilano LanzaCAAL Racing
189Davide DallaraNot Only Motorsport
191Sven Van LaereBraxx Racing
199Marcel LenerzDF1 Racing
202Federico MontiAlex Caffi Motorsport
208Simone LauretiFEED Vict Racing
278Michiel HavaransBraxx Racing
289Igor RomanovNot Only Motorsport
299Alain MosqueronDF1 Racing
307Jeffrey RoeffenHendriks Motorsport
311Bavo FollonPK Carsport
312Massimiliano PalumboSolaris Motorsport
318Roy HendriksHendriks Motorsport
342Alex Fontana42 Racing
354Luca CanneoriCAAL Racing
388Stefano GuastaveglieCAAL Racing
389Richard BusherNot Only Motorsport
391Bryan CrauwelsBraxx Racing
888Rubén García Jr.All Star Team
TBAGasper DernovsekMarko Stipp Motorsport
Justin Nguyen

History major and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks.

