RallyX Nordic postpones season-opener at Höljes

The organisers of the RallyX Nordic series have now decided to postpone the season-opener at Höljes due to the COVID-19 crisis. Previously, the annual RallyX on Ice event that is the season curtain-raiser for the series was cancelled.

This year it was planned to start off the new season with a double-header, following the huge success of introducing it to the ‘Mini Magic Weekend’ last year which saw racing two full days with qualifying, semis and finals in all classes on both days.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

The event was scheduled to take place on 23/24 May but due to the government guidelines, it is impossible to make it happen and therefore they have decided to postpone the event to later this year. RallyX Nordic is working closely with Svenska Bilsport Förbundet (SBF) and the operator of the track Finnskoga Motorklubb to find a new date.

“We are obviously sad to have to postpone the Höljes event, but circumstances are out of our hands in the current global climate,” Jan-Erik Steen, CEO of RX Promotion, said.

“The health of all of our competitors, officials and spectators must come first at all times, and we need to wait until we are told it is safe to resume racing before returning to the track.”

Credit: RallyX Nordic

“The timing of that return will naturally depend on various factors in various different countries, but we clearly appreciate that our fans are hungry for competition so we are looking to reschedule the event as early as possible and will communicate further news once it is available. Höljes is an iconic circuit, and we look forward to opening the gates to welcome the whole RallyX Nordic family just as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The new season-opener of RallyX Nordic is now set to be held at Nysum in Denmark on 06/07 June with a double-header during the weekend.