Super Formula Season Further Delayed after Sugo Postponement

The start of the 2020 Super Formula season has been pushed back even further following the postponement of the planned round at Sportsland Sugo as a result of the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

The Sugo round is the fourth race of the schedule to lose its slot, with the race initially set to run across the weekend of 19-21 June. The season-opening race at the Suzuka International Racing Course, as well as the weekends at Fuji Speedway and Autopolis, have already been delayed due to the pandemic.

Only the race at Suzuka having been rescheduled at this point, with the season finale at the track now being a double-header.

The season is now set to get underway at Twin Ring Motegi at the end of August, with a round at Okayama International Circuit following on 27 September before the double header at Suzuka on the 14 and 15 November.

Currently, there are no confirmed dates for the postponed races at Fuji, Autopolis and Sugo, although all three are expected to happen at some point in 2020, providing the restrictions in place for the coronavirus outbreak are lifted.

Japan is currently under a state of emergency up until early May, with the number of coronavirus cases continuing to rise in the country. As of the 26 April, there were 13,182 confirmed cases of the virus with 348 deaths coming as a result. However, more positively, 2,815 patients have made a full recovery.