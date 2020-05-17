Coronavirus Guidelines Will Bring Changes to Mercedes’ Work Environment – Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff expects a much-changed environment back at the factory of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport and the Team Principal of the multiple World Championship winning outfit says the factory in Brackley is undergoing changes to enable social distancing when they can reopen for business.

A lot of meetings have taken place virtually from home during the enforced down time, and Wolff sees this continuing once everyone is back in the factory, particularly if social distancing regulations are still in place.

Currently, all ten teams are partaking in a shutdown period as mandated by the FIA due to the coronavirus, with the first ten races of the 2020 season already either cancelled or postponed. A new draft calendar is set to be revealed within weeks or even days, potentially starting in Austria at the beginning of July.

“We have a great task force in MGP which is structuring the life after corona, social distancing, moving desks and work places around,” said Wolff in a Mercedes-Benz video. “So, it will be very different.

“I think what we have learnt is we can do a lot from home, Zoom conferences or Skype or Webex are very efficient, so I think that’s going to change in our work environment.

“Then of course we are planning the next races and hopefully getting the season started soon.”