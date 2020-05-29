DTM ready for restart with 4-day Nürburgring test

DTM organisers ITR have announced that the 2020 season will get underway with a four-day test taking place at the Nürburgring between 8-11 June.

The test session will mark the first official event of the year for the series after attempts to reschedule the pre-season test from the originally planned Monza event to Hockenheim was also cancelled due to the fallout from the Coronavirus pandemic.

While the world starts to resume to some post-corona normality, ITR have been bust preparing a schedule which will embrace the ‘new normal’. These plans include hosting of races without fans or media on-site.

In addition to limiting the number of people at race weekends, ITR will also be implementing infection-prevention measures for all personnel which includes checking for COVID-19 symptoms on a daily basis.

“With a lot of patience and hard work, preparations for the new DTM season are up and running at full speed, kicking off with the official test at the Nürburgring next month,” said Marcel Mohaupt, Managing Director of ITR.

“We’re extremely grateful to everybody at the circuit – they have put the infrastructure in place to allow us to test safely with all the relevant distancing rules.

“The test naturally leads us to the next step. And we are extremely confident that we will be able to hold thrilling races in 2020, and that we will soon publish a new calendar that takes into account the requirements for a ‘new normal’ in motorsport as well.”