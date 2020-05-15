Höljes and Olsbergs MSE to host a ‘real’ race with Supercar Lites next week

The leading Supercar Lites team Olsbergs MSE have now partnered up with the FIA World Rallycross Championship venue at Höljes in Sweden to host this years first ‘real’ rallycross race next week.

Olsbergs MSE’s CEO Andreas Eriksson is the mind behind of creating the Supercar Lites machinery for some years ago and the team have since then dominating the class by claiming multiple titles in the RX2 International Series, Global Rallycross Championship, RallyX Nordic and the RallyX on Ice.

Now they will be bring five of their Supercar Lites cars to the Höljes track, where their own drivers will be racing to entertain fans during the lockdown.

“We know just how frustrating this lockdown period has been for everybody in our sport, from competitors to fans and the whole rallycross family, so we have been spending a lot of time trying to think of ways to re-inject some of the buzz and keep everyone’s spirits up,” Kevin Eriksson, OMSE’s Supercar Lites Team Manager, said.

Credit: OMSE

“Nothing showcases rallycross better than real, live, wheel-to-wheel action, and as a circuit, Höljes always delivers the goods in generating great racing. We are hugely excited to ‘start the season’ on home soil at what we consider to be the finest rallycross track in the world, and the simulated race day will also keep our Supercar Lites drivers race-sharp during this otherwise uncharacteristically quiet period.”

“We have obtained all relevant permits to be able to hold the event, and will be making sure to restrict attendees to 50 or fewer per day. We hope as many people as possible will tune in to enjoy the entertainment – a small reminder of what we can all look forward to once this COVID-19 situation is over.”

Olsbergs MSE will test their Supercars and Supercar Lites cars at Höljes, meanwhile doing that, they will simulate an actual race day with four qualifications and a final spread out through their three testing days at the track.

During the ‘race day’ the same five drivers will line-up and get to race against each other, their identities that will be revealed later.

Free practice and Q1 will be hosted on Tuesday 19 May and the rest of the simulation race on Wednesday 20 May. Fans can follow the livestreams on Olsbergs MSE and RallyX Nordic social media pages.

Tuesday 19 May

09:00 – 15:00 CET – Free Practice

16:00 CET Q1

Wedensday 20 May

09:30 CET Q2

10:30 CET Q3

11:30 CET Q4

14:00 Final