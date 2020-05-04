Hungaroring Officials State Grand Prix to be Held Without Spectators

On Friday 1 May, race officials released a statement saying that if the Hungarian Grand Prix goes ahead this year, it will do so without fans in attendance.

This statement comes after the Hungarian government banned the holding of any event with over 500 spectators until 15 August; The race is currently scheduled for 02 August.

“The Hungaroring team has been waiting until the very end and is still working with the international rights holder, but it has now become clear that we cannot hold the 35th Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix in front of spectators despite all our efforts.” said a statement released by the race officials.

The statement also adds that the decision to do so comes as a safety precaution to not only the staff, but the fans as well as they try to return to the track.

“In recent weeks, we have been constantly voicing that we are open to any solution in order to host the Grand Prix again this year, and it became clear yesterday that all this is only possible behind closed gates.

“We will continue to work with the international promoter to find the best possible solution,” the statement noted.

Other circuits, like Silverstone, have released statements echoing the same sentiment as the one released by the Hungaroring staff.

Fortunately, fans that have tickets for the event will be able to get them transferred to the 2021 Grand Prix or get a refund. For more information, visit hungaroring.hu.

Despite the coronavirus causing the cancellation of many Grands Prix, F1 CEO Chase Carey is hoping to start the season with the Austrian Grand Prix, which is slated for 05 July. The hope is to get some kind of modified schedule to get racing back in 2020 in a manner that will keep everyone safe.