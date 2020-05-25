Indycar Finally Set to Return with First Prime Time TV Slot in the US in Seven Years

With the NTT Indycar Series season’s return on the horizon with the running of the Genesys 300 on 06 June at the Texas Motor Speedway, it has been announced that the race will be broadcast in prime time to a network audience on NBC.

This will be the first time that the Indycar Series will be given a primetime TV slot in the United States since 2013, moving from its original time slot on NBCSN to NBC for this race.

“We’re pleased the daring nature and bold skills of INDYCAR’s athletes will be displayed to a network primetime audience in just a few weeks’ time,” Penske Entertainment Corp President & CEO Mark Miles said according to Indycar.com.

“INDYCAR’s first season on NBC in 2019 was marked by significant audience growth, and this marquee broadcast slot reflects both our continued momentum and strong partnership with NBC Sports Group.”

“America has a thirst for live sports, so we’re thrilled to showcase the spectacular racing of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in primetime on the broadcast network,” said Jon Miller, President, Programming, NBC Sports and NBCSN.

The next race on the calendar, the GMR Grand Prix, held on the road course of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will also be broadcast to a network audience on NBC on Saturday, 04 July, as well as the Indianapolis 500, now set for Sunday, 23 August.

Beyond that, a full-season broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.