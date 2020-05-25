IndyCar

Indycar Finally Set to Return with First Prime Time TV Slot in the US in Seven Years

by Griffin Schmoyer
written by Griffin Schmoyer
The airing of the Genesys 300 will be the first Indycar race broadcast in prime time in the United States since 2013. Credit: National Broadcasting Company

With the NTT Indycar Series season’s return on the horizon with the running of the Genesys 300 on 06 June at the Texas Motor Speedway, it has been announced that the race will be broadcast in prime time to a network audience on NBC.

This will be the first time that the Indycar Series will be given a primetime TV slot in the United States since 2013, moving from its original time slot on NBCSN to NBC for this race. 

“We’re pleased the daring nature and bold skills of INDYCAR’s athletes will be displayed to a network primetime audience in just a few weeks’ time,” Penske Entertainment Corp President & CEO Mark Miles said according to Indycar.com.

“INDYCAR’s first season on NBC in 2019 was marked by significant audience growth, and this marquee broadcast slot reflects both our continued momentum and strong partnership with NBC Sports Group.”

“America has a thirst for live sports, so we’re thrilled to showcase the spectacular racing of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in primetime on the broadcast network,” said Jon Miller, President, Programming, NBC Sports and NBCSN.

The next race on the calendar, the GMR Grand Prix, held on the road course of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will also be broadcast to a network audience on NBC on Saturday, 04 July, as well as the Indianapolis 500, now set for Sunday, 23 August.

Beyond that, a full-season broadcast schedule will be released at a later date. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

Lifelong sports junkie, currently studying Broadcast Journalism at Hofstra University. Covering NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula 1.

Related articles

Indy 500 moved to August in latest IndyCar schedule changes

SEASON PREVIEW: 2020 NTT IndyCar Series

Alonso joins Arrow McLaren SP for 2020 Indy 500

Hinchcliffe returns to Andretti for three races in 2020

Alonso Indy 500 entry with Andretti reportedly vetoed by Honda

Hinchcliffe to enter Indy 500 after securing Genesys sponsorship

Penske buys IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and family okay after fiery plane crash

Stewart admits his doubts over Indy 500 return following Wickens crash

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More