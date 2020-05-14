NASCAR reveals June races

Once NASCAR completes its seven-races-in-eleven-days gauntlet to restart the 2020 season, the Cup, Xfinity, and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will once again be busy as June approaches. On Thursday, NASCAR officials announced the next slate of races scheduled from 30 May to 21 June, racing at tracks that had dates postponed due to COVID-19. Every race will be run without fans and replaces various courses on the schedule, most of which will have their dates postponed.

Three days after the first series of races at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway are completed on 27 May, the Xfinity and Cup Series will hit Bristol Motor Speedway on the weekend of 30–31 May. The short track had lost its Food City 500 date on 5 April, with the new races replacing the original weekend at Kansas Speedway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“On behalf of everyone at Bristol Motor Speedway, we sincerely appreciate the efforts of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, NASCAR and all of our state and local government and health officials who guided and patiently worked with us to make this happen,” track general manager Jerry Caldwell stated. “This has been a collaborative and very proactive effort to put our motorsports industry back to work and boost the morale of sports fans around the world, while at the same time keeping the health and safety of all who will be on site the top priority.”

Kansas Speedway, which also has a date in the playoffs in October, issued a statement: “As NASCAR and Kansas Speedway navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our fans, teams, officials, and the entire NASCAR community. In doing so, NASCAR has made the difficult decision to postpone the races originally scheduled for May 30-31 at Kansas Speedway. At this time, the rescheduled date has not been determined.”

“Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and NASCAR are working to identify a possible date later in the season which could allow for spectators to attend,” said the road course. “A rescheduled date is subject to the ongoing guidance and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings. The health and safety of all associated with this event will remain the priority of NASCAR and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.”

Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The three series will then visit Atlanta Motor Speedway with Xfinity and Trucks doing a doubleheader on 6 June, followed by Cup the next day. Atlanta was mere days away from hosting the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 in March without fans before the season was put on hold by the pandemic. This weekend replaces Michigan International Speedway‘s FireKeepers Casino 400 and the Trucks’ Texas Motor Speedway date on 5 June.

“I’d like to thank Gov. Brian Kemp and every one of the state and local health officials that we’ve worked with to develop a plan to get back to racing,” Atlanta general manager Brandon Hutchison said. “When NASCAR comes to Atlanta Motor Speedway, the eyes of the entire sports world will be on Georgia for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and we intend to put on a great show.”

“As a result of the Coronavirus’ continued impact on our nation, we have taken actions to protect the safety of our fans, competitors and the sport’s stakeholders,” Michigan’s track statement read. “As announced, the events at Michigan International Speedway scheduled for June 5-7, 2020 have been postponed. At this time, the rescheduled date has not been determined.”

Sandwiched between Atlanta and the Homestead-Miami Speedway weekend will be a Wednesday night race at Martinsville Speedway on 10 June. The short track had hoped to race in early May until the state of Virginia issued a stay-home order. Homestead will also host an Xfinity doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday.

“In accordance with the CDC and public health guidelines, this event will now be held June 10 without fans in attendance,” said Martinsville. “Throughout its pandemic response, the primary focus for NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway has been the health and safety of our fans, teams, officials, and the entire NASCAR community. Please know that the decision to race without fans was not made easily. We are disappointed that we will not see our fans this Spring, but we must prioritize the health and safety of our race fans during this uncertain time.”

Iowa Speedway, which hosts the Xfinity and Truck Series, will lose its races for 2020 under the realigned schedule.

After Homestead on 13–14 June, the planned schedule ends at Talladega Superspeedway on 20–21 June with the ARCA Menards Series joining its Xfinity and Cup parents.

June NASCAR season schedule