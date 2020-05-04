Nysum and Finnskogbanen RallyX Nordic rounds postponed

The 2020 RallyX Nordic season was set to start in Nysum in Denmark in June this year after the season-opener in Höljes was cancelled last month due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this was to be followed up by the second double-header at the Finnskogbanen in Norway in July. Now organisers have announced that the events will not take place and are now postponed.

The only remaining round left on the 2020 calendar for the time being is the annual season-finale at the Tierp Arena drag racing track in Sweden.

The round planned in Finland was removed from the calendar due to being unable to find a weekend to reschedule the planned event due to other scheduled events.

Both the Denmark and Norwegian governments have recently prohibited major gathering of more than 500 people due to the high risks of the Corona virus until the end of August; This makes it impossible for the RallyX Nordic organisers to host the two race weekends in Denmark and Norway.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

“It is obviously regrettable that we find ourselves in the position of having to postpone more race meetings, but in the current climate, there is unfortunately no other way,” Jan-Erik Steen, CEO of RallyX Nordic promoter, RX Promotion, said.

“We have seen so many championships and events all around the world impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and RallyX Nordic is not immune to its effects. The limit of 500 people does not even cover everybody required to run the race weekends – from competitors to officials and media – and in all cases, safety must be the absolute priority. We are working hard to find a solution and hope to have some positive news to share soon.”