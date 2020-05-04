Opel Corsa E-Rally testing continues ready for competitive debut later this year

The ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup organisers had not counted on the Corona crisis this year when they chose to launch their brand new series. The development of their new electric-powered rally car has been ongoing and the tests are continuing under the prevailing world conditions.

At the their test facility, the Opel Corsa E-Rally is being tested with Marijan Griebel as test driver, the former Opel Motorsport driver has good experience of Opel Adam from both the German Adam Cup and later in a Adam R2 in the FIA European Rally Championship.

“We are pleased with the tests and the results we have received so far” Jörg Schrott from Opel Motorsports, said.

“We have been able to sort out the settings on the chassis and software for the electronics and the engine control. We are now working to simulate real competitions to get the right values ​​and conditions for what awaits during a long competition day with special routes and transport.”

Credit: Opel Motorsport

“The electric motor gives really good acceleration out of the curves and reacts well in every way along where you want the car. This will be a perfect setup for a unit class!” Griebel, added.

In the spring, Opel Motorsport and its technical partners had scheduled two rounds of tests for those who signed up for the series, since the cars have not yet been delivered, the applicants would be allowed to drive the test cars to get to know them and learn the technology before the start of the cup.

There had also been plans to start in some competitions as a zero car, unfortunately with cancellations around the world, none of them are now possible.

Development continues as does the car assembly, and while plans are still on track to deliver the cars, a start to the season in August seems unlikely, either because of continued Coronavirus pandemic and the lack of testing by the competitors before the first event.

There are still plans to run four competitions before the season continues in the spring of 2021.