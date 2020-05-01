Rally The Globe Unveil Imaginative New Schedule

Rally The Globe has announced an exciting new calendar which will begin later this year.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused many of the club’s forthcoming events, including the eagerly anticipated Round the World circumnavigation, to be cancelled.

In their place a revised programme of driving adventures has been initiated for those vintage and classic car enthusiasts seeking post-pandemic competition and camaraderie.

Rally The Globe is anticipating that travel restrictions and lockdowns will be lifted so the amended calendar will commence this autumn with the first of two events set entirely in the UK.

These are then followed in 2021 by more adventurous voyages into mainland Europe before the return of even more epic international motoring experiences in 2022 and beyond.

Fred Gallagher, Rally the Globe’s well-respected Rally Director said: “Clearly there are still lots of uncertainties ahead but we wanted to provide our supporters with some light at the end of the tunnel – hence this new line-up of appealing and accessible driving escapades for which entrants can start planning right now.

“The prospect of getting back into such wonderful events will certainly help to lift spirits.”

Rally The Globe Calendar (2020-2022)

Date Event 4 to 9 October 2020 Highland Thistle Rally 26 to 28 March 2021 Generations Rally 7 to 27 June 2021 Ypres to Istanbul Challenge 2 to 12 October 2021 Carrera Italia February 2022 Road to Hanoi Marathon May 2022 Carrera España September 2022 Vintage Dolomites November/December 2022 Arabian Days Marathon

St Andrews has the honour of hosting the start and finish of the opening rally in the Scottish Highlands.

Rally the Globe is hoping that its regular competitors from northern Europe will take advantage of the convenient Amsterdam to Newcastle ferry route to renew rivalries and friendships in Scotland.

“We are very much hoping the Highland Thistle will be a big celebration of our freedom but clearly it is entirely dependent on what the Scottish government allows at the time – that’s why we are offering entrants the security of a full refund should such gatherings not be permitted come the autumn,” confirmed Graham Goodwin, Rally the Globe’s Chairman.

Goodwin added: “While it’s obviously disappointing to have cancelled great events such as the Round the World, on the positive side we have comprehensive insurance in place and thus the club is in a secure situation to start planning for the future.

“As a club made up largely of participants, we have taken a pragmatic approach to our revised calendar and focused on events we believe our members will feel both safe and excited to enter post coronavirus.”

Credit: Rally the Globe

The second event will also take place in the UK with the Lake District, England’s largest National Park, renowned for its rugged mountains and glacial ribbon lakes.

Anticipating a growing appetite for travel, 2021’s calendar also now includes the more adventurous Ypres to Istanbul Challenge (7-27 June) and the re-inclusion of the already announced Carrera Italia (2-12 October).



Starting in Belgium and concluding in the historic gateway to Asia, the former will include plenty of challenging European gravel and asphalt roads through countries such as Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey.



The latter will run to a similar style to Rally the Globe’s super-successful Carrera Iberia with top class hotels and an all-asphalt itinerary including visits to several notable race circuits.



Based in Sanremo on the Italian Riviera, the alluring Carrera Italia will journey through Como and the opulence of the Italian Lakes, Cortina and the delights of the Dolomites plus Verona and the marvels of Tuscany.

Credit: Rally the Globe

Then 2022 sees the return of Rally the Globe’s truly global events.

The year starts in February with the epic Road to Hanoi Marathon with a never-experienced-before driving route through the extraordinary topography and cultures of Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Vietnam in southeast Asia.

It promises to be an exhilarating journey.