Double World RX champion to join the All-Star ‘Magic Weekend’ in Höljes

The first official big name has been announced for the RallyX Nordic and All-Star ‘Magic Weekend‘ in Höljes on 2-5 July – double FIA World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson.

Last year Kristoffersson took a break from his rallycross career after being the most successful FIA World Rallycross Supercar driver to date, claiming the 2017 and 2018 titles with the PSRX Volkswagen Team.

He put his main focus on to joining the FIA World Touring Car Cup where he finished fifth in the championship and also in the Swedish Rally Championship in his private team.

After the time away Kristoffersson is back in the top tier once again, entering World RX this year in a single-car team, the same team also fields a car in the Euro RX for Norwegian’s Sondre Evjen.

Credit: World RX / IMG

“First of all, I must pay tribute to the fantastic job done by the entire organising team to bring this event to life, which cannot have been an easy task in the current circumstances,” he remarked.

“We clearly have to do things differently in 2020, and now more than ever, we need everybody – fans, teams and all the people involved in our great sport – to pull in the same direction. One person cannot do everything, but as individuals, we can all play our part.” Kristoffersson added.

“It will be a different kind of Magic Weekend this year, but the most important thing is that there still is a Magic Weekend, because for a long time that looked very doubtful. I know how hungry all the fans are for some real live motorsport action, and I think and hope that everybody will appreciate the great effort that has gone in simply to put this event together.“

For the All-Star ‘Magic Weekend’ event, Kristoffersson will drive the Volkswagen Polo Supercar that the will use for Evjen, entered under the Volkswagen Dealer Team Bauhaus.

While waiting for the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak to end, he took part in a guest appearance at Olsbergs MSE’s race day simulation event at Höljes for two weeks ago, where he took the hands of the ‘joker’ Supercar Lites and triumphed to fastest overall in Q1.

“Health obviously comes first, but after that, we all want to go racing again and now, finally, we can do that. I didn’t seem to be too rusty when I drove the Lites car last month, and the day left me with such a big grin on my face. It was awesome to feel the nerves, the pulse, the heartbeat and the adrenaline rush while sitting there on the start-line again, so now I’m super excited to climb back into a Supercar for the first time since 2018. For me, it’s one of the absolute best cars to drive in the world.” Kristoffersson continued.

Credit: World RX / IMG

“I know the identities of some of the other guys the event organisers are speaking to, and as a naturally competitive person, I’m constantly looking to measure myself against my peers and see where I am, so it would certainly be cool if some of my fellow World Championship drivers came along too… Can you imagine that?!”

The event will be held as a joint-venture between RallyX Nordic promoter RX Promotion, the venue owner Finnskoga MK and the Swedish broadcasting heavyweight NEP. The event will not allow any audience to enter due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

So therefore it will be hosted behind closed doors and those who wants to watch it can use the pay-per-view. The fundings from that will go to the organisers as helping them during these harsh times.

“I know NEP will work hard to create the most exciting show possible for everybody watching the live broadcast, and hopefully we can reach some new audiences, too,” he said.

“The bottom line is that if we want there to be more Magic Weekends in the future, now is the time to really get behind Höljes – and the best way to do that at the moment is by tuning in from a safe distance. It’s going to be epic!” Kristoffersson added.