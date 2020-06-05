Glickenhaus to Field Two Hypercars in 2021

After announcing their partnership with Pipo Moteurs on their hypercar project, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus have now announced their intent to field two hypercars in 2021.

In 2017, Glickenhaus first made the announcement to show their aim to join the new hypercar class that was due to debut in September this year for the beginning of the 2020/21 FIA World Endurance Championship. Within those three years, both Pipo Moteurs and Podium Advanced Technologies have been brought onto the project to develop the naturally aspirated V8 engine and chassis – dubbed SCG 007 – respectively.

With their two suppliers, the team have worked through their first set of physical wind-tunnel testing and are already moving forwards with their project. Dyno testing with Pipo is due to start next month, and the team intends to get both of their 007s on track for live testing before the end of the year.

“Ever since I listened to the 24 Hours of Le Mans on my ham radio as a young boy I’ve dreamed of building a car to compete at Le Mans.” Founder of the team Jim Glickenhaus said. “I’m so happy that we are getting there.”

Founder and managing director, Jesse Glickenhaus, added: “If it can’t race the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it’s not that hyper. I would love to see other manufacturers join this incredible race.

“We look forward to joining fans from around the world on this new challenge.”

More cars committing to the hypercar class in Le Mans and WEC is only a good thing for the championship, as in the past few months the interest in the class has seemed to waiver with the intent to merge with IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship‘s top tier of cars. This is the main reason that Aston Martin gave for pulling their Valkyrie out of development for racing in 2021.

“This exciting announcement emphasises the allure of our new top class.” Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest said. “Incidentally, I should underline Glickenhaus’s great achievements both in building and promoting this machine.

“I would also like to thank Glickenhaus and all our manufactureres for their contribution to the discipline and their faith in our plans for the future of endurance racing.”

The 007s aim to be on track for the WEC races at Sebring, Spa-Francorchamps and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021.