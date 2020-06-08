JC Raceteknik to run at closed-doors Höljes RallyX Nordic opener

Six drivers from Swedish team JC Raceteknik will race at Holjes on 2-5 July for two rounds of the RallyX Nordic Championship which will take place behind closed doors.

The Kil-based team will get the already postponed season underway by competing in all four classes of RallyX Nordic at Holjes.

Joel Christoffersson, Team Principal of JC Raceteknik said:“It feels great to finally get the season going. It’s been a long time since we were preparing the cars for racing to begin.

“Of course it will be different to not compete in front of a crowd, but we are happy that we will be able to give back to our sponsors and rallycross fans. Although they may not be able to experience it at the circuit, I hope as many people as possible sit down in front of the TV and cheer on us.

“Like many companies, Finnskoga MK in Höljes is a club struggling through this crisis, and we would like to see as many people as possible support them by buying online tickets for the live broadcast.“

Ben-Philip Gundersen will race in the European Rallycross Championship this year but is also taking place in the eventnext month. The 25-year-old said: “It has been a very long break from competition, so I’m happy to be getting back on the start line again.

“For my Supercar debut will be at Höljes is incredibly exciting. It’s all very new, but also a really fun car to drive. JC Raceteknik is a very serious and good team, so I look forward to starting my career in Supercar with them. The goal will be to set good times and of course make the finals.“

Gundersen’s Euro RX teammate, Enzo Ide, will be competing too and it will be his first rallycross race for over a year. Alongside the two Euro RX drivers in RallyX Nordic‘s Supercar class will be Mats Ohman.

The Swede is very excited to race this weekend: “To compete in Höljes on the first weekend in July with no audience in attendance, nobody has ever experienced that.

“But when the world is up and down, it will be fun to compete, and the spectators can follow by other ways. I hope as many people as possible choose to watch the broadcasts. It looks like there will be a lot of good drivers, so it will be a tough event. We have continued to develop the car for me and tested it recently.“

Jimmie Walfridson remains with JC Raceteknik for a third season and will race in Supercar Lites, while rising stars Isak Reiersen and Alex Gustafsson will fly the Junior Team flag in Crosscar and Crosscar Junior respectively.