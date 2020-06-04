NASCAR reveals midsummer stretch

On Thursday, NASCAR revealed the midsummer stretch of races for the three national series (Cup, Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck) and ARCA Menards Series. From 26 June to 2 August, 23 races will be held at the likes of Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Five days after the Cup Series’ race at Talladega Superspeedway to wrap up the most recent and ongoing block of races, the ARCA Menards Series kicks off the July stretch with one of five races at Pocono on Friday, 26 June. The next two days will feature a Cup doubleheader with the Truck and Xfinity Series as support classes. Such a plan has been in place since the 2020 schedule was revealed last year.

The 4th of July weekend at Indianapolis will also continue with the same format as originally planned, with Xfinity racing on the road course and Cup on the oval. Earlier in the day, IMS announced the weekend—which includes the NTT IndyCar Series‘ GMR Grand Prix—will be conducted behind closed doors. All of NASCAR’s races since the season resumed in May have been held without fans.

A four-round slate at Kentucky follows, with Xfinity running two consecutive races on 9 and 10 July, followed by the Trucks and Cup over the next two days. The Cup date at Kentucky was initially a Saturday night race, but the Xfinity doubleheader bumped it to Sunday afternoon. It is the second doubleheader for NASCAR’s second-tier series of 2020, after doing the same at Homestead-Miami Speedway in June.

Credit: Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Despite doubts about the exhibition race’s 2020 fate, the Cup All-Star Race will take place at Charlotte on 15 July. Traditionally held the week before the Coca-Cola 600 in late May, NASCAR reportedly entertained running the event at Bristol Motor Speedway before sticking with Charlotte. ARCA will serve as a support to the All-Star.

Three days after the All-Star Race will be three races at Texas. The Xfinity and Trucks will race together on Saturday, 18 July, followed by Cup the next day.

The final race weekend of July will be busy for Kansas as it hosts five different races. After the Cup Series runs a Thursday night date, the Trucks and ARCA will have their events the next day. Another Truck race will join Xfinity on 25 July. For Xfinity and Truck, the races replace cancelled dates at Iowa Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway, respectively.

To wrap up the midsummer schedule, New Hampshire hosts the Cup Series on 2 August. It will be the Loudon-based circuit’s lone national series date; the Xfinity race there was replaced by the 9 July race at Kentucky.

Since the season’s resumption in May, NASCAR has worked to get the full schedules in on a block basis, revealing races in a certain period followed by another slate once the previous stretch is nearing completion.

Midsummer NASCAR schedule