18 Drivers Set for Euro RX Round Two

The second round of the 2020 FIA European Rallycross Championship will take place at Riga on 19/20 September, with 18 entries confirmed for the event.
Double RX2 International Series champion Oliver Eriksson won the season opener at Höljes in Sweden last weekend with a dominant performance and leads the championship as they head to Latvia for round two, but Jean-Baptiste Dubourg who won in Latvia last year isn’t far behind in the standings.
Joining the series for round two includes Estonian Andri Oun, who will be debuting the brand-new Ford Ka Supercar, as well as Paulius Pleskovas, who returns to the championship in an updated Ford Fiesta.
They lineup alongside Mikko Ikonen and Ulrik Linnemann, both of whom were entered for the opening round last weekend but had to withdraw due to COVID-19 travelling restrictions. Linnemann is registered as a permanent driver for the season and Ikonen was entered full time in 2019, but had to miss out the Latvia round due to a heavy crash in France.
Three other wildcard entries set to take part are former Norwegian Euro EX Touringcar driver David Nordgård, Mats Öhman who incredibly competes despite being 95% paralysed and Hedström Motorsport Team Principal Peter Hedström, although is entered under the MKIVRX banner.
The 2020 Euro RX of Latvia Entry List:
|3
|Ben-Philip Gundersen
|NOR
|JC Raceteknik
|SWE
|Audi S1
|5
|Andri Oun
|EST
|Reinsalu Sport
|EST
|Ford Ka
|8
|Peter Hedström
|SWE
|MKIVRX
|SWE
|Volkswagen Polo
|9
|David Nordgård
|NOR
|David Nordgård
|NOR
|Ford Fiesta
|10
|Mikko Ikonen
|FIN
|Mikko Ikonen
|FIN
|Ford Fiesta
|11
|Ales Fucik
|CZE
|KRTZ Motorsport ACCR Czech Team
|CZE
|Volkswagen Polo
|16
|Thomas Bryntesson
|NOR
|TBRX
|NOR
|Volkswagen Polo
|23
|Andréa Dubourg
|FRA
|Andrea Dubourg
|FRA
|Peugeot 208
|38
|Mandie August
|DEU
|ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport
|DEU
|Seat Ibiza
|45
|Pontus Tidemand
|SWE
|Hedströms Motorsport
|SWE
|Volkswagen Polo
|54
|Mats Öhman
|SWE
|JC Raceteknik AB
|SWE
|Audi S1
|55
|Paulius Pleskovas
|LTU
|TSK BALTIJOS SPORTAS
|LTU
|Ford Fiesta
|69
|Sondre Evjen
|NOR
|Kristoffersson Motorsport
|NOR
|Volkswagen Polo
|72
|Ulrik Linnemann
|DNK
|Ulrik Linnemann
|DNK
|Ford Fiesta
|73
|Tamas Karai
|HUN
|KARAI MOTORSPORT SPORTEGYESULET
|HUN
|Audi S1
|87
|Jean-Baptisre Dubourg
|FRA
|Jean-Baptiste Dubourg
|FRA
|Peugeot 208
|93
|Tobias Daarbak
|DNK
|Troels Daarbak
|DNK
|Ford Fiesta
|116
|Oliver Eriksson
|SWE
|Olsbergs MSE
|SWE
|Ford Fiesta