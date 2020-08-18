18 Drivers Set for Euro RX Round Two

The second round of the 2020 FIA European Rallycross Championship will take place at Riga on 19/20 September, with 18 entries confirmed for the event.

Double RX2 International Series champion Oliver Eriksson won the season opener at Höljes in Sweden last weekend with a dominant performance and leads the championship as they head to Latvia for round two, but Jean-Baptiste Dubourg who won in Latvia last year isn’t far behind in the standings.

Joining the series for round two includes Estonian Andri Oun, who will be debuting the brand-new Ford Ka Supercar, as well as Paulius Pleskovas, who returns to the championship in an updated Ford Fiesta.

They lineup alongside Mikko Ikonen and Ulrik Linnemann, both of whom were entered for the opening round last weekend but had to withdraw due to COVID-19 travelling restrictions. Linnemann is registered as a permanent driver for the season and Ikonen was entered full time in 2019, but had to miss out the Latvia round due to a heavy crash in France.

Three other wildcard entries set to take part are former Norwegian Euro EX Touringcar driver David Nordgård, Mats Öhman who incredibly competes despite being 95% paralysed and Hedström Motorsport Team Principal Peter Hedström, although is entered under the MKIVRX banner.

The 2020 Euro RX of Latvia Entry List:

3 Ben-Philip Gundersen NOR JC Raceteknik SWE Audi S1 5 Andri Oun EST Reinsalu Sport EST Ford Ka 8 Peter Hedström SWE MKIVRX SWE Volkswagen Polo 9 David Nordgård NOR David Nordgård NOR Ford Fiesta 10 Mikko Ikonen FIN Mikko Ikonen FIN Ford Fiesta 11 Ales Fucik CZE KRTZ Motorsport ACCR Czech Team CZE Volkswagen Polo 16 Thomas Bryntesson NOR TBRX NOR Volkswagen Polo 23 Andréa Dubourg FRA Andrea Dubourg FRA Peugeot 208 38 Mandie August DEU ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport DEU Seat Ibiza 45 Pontus Tidemand SWE Hedströms Motorsport SWE Volkswagen Polo 54 Mats Öhman SWE JC Raceteknik AB SWE Audi S1 55 Paulius Pleskovas LTU TSK BALTIJOS SPORTAS LTU Ford Fiesta 69 Sondre Evjen NOR Kristoffersson Motorsport NOR Volkswagen Polo 72 Ulrik Linnemann DNK Ulrik Linnemann DNK Ford Fiesta 73 Tamas Karai HUN KARAI MOTORSPORT SPORTEGYESULET HUN Audi S1 87 Jean-Baptisre Dubourg FRA Jean-Baptiste Dubourg FRA Peugeot 208 93 Tobias Daarbak DNK Troels Daarbak DNK Ford Fiesta 116 Oliver Eriksson SWE Olsbergs MSE SWE Ford Fiesta