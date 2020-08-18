European Rallycross

18 Drivers Set for Euro RX Round Two

Credit: IMG / World RX

The second round of the 2020 FIA European Rallycross Championship will take place at Riga on 19/20 September, with 18 entries confirmed for the event.

Double RX2 International Series champion Oliver Eriksson won the season opener at Höljes in Sweden last weekend with a dominant performance and leads the championship as they head to Latvia for round two, but Jean-Baptiste Dubourg who won in Latvia last year isn’t far behind in the standings.

Joining the series for round two includes Estonian Andri Oun, who will be debuting the brand-new Ford Ka Supercar, as well as Paulius Pleskovas, who returns to the championship in an updated Ford Fiesta.

They lineup alongside Mikko Ikonen and Ulrik Linnemann, both of whom were entered for the opening round last weekend but had to withdraw due to COVID-19 travelling restrictions. Linnemann is registered as a permanent driver for the season and Ikonen was entered full time in 2019, but had to miss out the Latvia round due to a heavy crash in France.

Three other wildcard entries set to take part are former Norwegian Euro EX Touringcar driver David Nordgård, Mats Öhman who incredibly competes despite being 95% paralysed and Hedström Motorsport Team Principal Peter Hedström, although is entered under the MKIVRX banner.

The 2020 Euro RX of Latvia Entry List:

3Ben-Philip GundersenNORJC RaceteknikSWEAudi S1
5Andri OunESTReinsalu SportESTFord Ka
8Peter HedströmSWEMKIVRXSWEVolkswagen Polo
9David NordgårdNORDavid NordgårdNORFord Fiesta
10Mikko IkonenFINMikko IkonenFINFord Fiesta
11Ales FucikCZEKRTZ Motorsport ACCR Czech TeamCZEVolkswagen Polo
16Thomas BryntessonNORTBRXNORVolkswagen Polo
23Andréa DubourgFRAAndrea DubourgFRAPeugeot 208
38Mandie AugustDEUALL-INKL.COM Munnich MotorsportDEUSeat Ibiza
45Pontus TidemandSWEHedströms MotorsportSWEVolkswagen Polo
54Mats ÖhmanSWEJC Raceteknik ABSWEAudi S1
55Paulius PleskovasLTUTSK BALTIJOS SPORTASLTUFord Fiesta
69Sondre EvjenNORKristoffersson MotorsportNORVolkswagen Polo
72Ulrik LinnemannDNKUlrik LinnemannDNKFord Fiesta
73Tamas KaraiHUNKARAI MOTORSPORT SPORTEGYESULETHUNAudi S1
87Jean-Baptisre DubourgFRAJean-Baptiste DubourgFRAPeugeot 208
93Tobias DaarbakDNKTroels DaarbakDNKFord Fiesta
116Oliver ErikssonSWEOlsbergs MSESWEFord Fiesta

