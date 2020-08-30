F4 British Championship

Browning makes it four wins in a row after controlled victory in race one at Knockhill

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jakob Ebery Photography

Fortec Motorsport’s Luke Browning made it four wins in a row to further extend his lead at the head of the 2020 British F4 Championship to 35 points with a measured drive from pole position to take the opening race victory of the weekend at Knockhill.

Leading away from the start, it was Browning that developed an early cushion over Arden Motorsport’s Alex Connor of over two seconds that the 18-year old would never relinquish.

Connor was able to hang on to second place after another spirited drive drive from Argenti Motorsport’s Casper Stevenson, who himself is running into a bit of a purple patch, stringing together three podium finishes in the last four races, and now sits fourth in championship, albeit a full 82 points behind runaway leader Browning.

Browning’s nearest title contender Zak O’Sullivan finished down in fourth place and lost further ground to the Fortec man after what appeared to be a championship run at the beginning of the season after strong performances at Donington and Brands Hatch. O’Sullivan spent some time defending from James Hedley before the 2019 Ginetta Junior champion made contact with Fortec’s Roberto Faria at Clark curve and was forced to retire. Faria would later make a great comeback to secure seventh.

Roman Bilinski recovered well from his qualifying off to claim a well deserved fifth place after a thrilling battle with Hedley’s JHR Developments’ team mate Abbi Pulling, with the latter impressively scoring her sixth top six finish of the season so far.

Returning rookie Rafael Villagomez scored an impressive eighth place and finishing as top rookie in today’s race after spending last weekend racing in the opening round of the French F4 championship – the Mexican pulling double duty this season. Christian Mansell finished just behind in ninth place, and actually managed to extend his rookie championship lead, further validating his impressive debut season racing in Europe.

Nico Pino rounded out the top ten, with Frederick Lubin, Reema Juffali and Mathias Zagazeta rounding out the rest of the finishers. Nathanael Hodgkiss was the other non-finisher after pulling into the pit lane with a few minutes remaining with what appeared to be a mechanical issue.

Race 1 Classification:

1Luke BrowningFortec Motorsport25 Laps
2Alex ConnorArden Motorsport+ 2.725
3Casper StevensonArgenti Motorsport+ 4.375
4Zak O’Sullivan Carlin+ 5.858
5Roman BilinskiArden Motorsport+ 21.584
6Abbi PullingJHR Developments+ 21.947
7Roberto FariaFortec Motorsport+ 22.618
8Rafael VillagomezFortec Motorsport+ 24.747
9Christian MansellCarlin+ 25.894
10Nico PinoArgenti Motorsport+ 31.298
11Frederick LubinArden Motorsport+ 31.898
12Reema JuffaliArgenti Motorsport+ 34.282
13Mathias Zagazeta Carlin+ 34.998
14Nathanael HodgkissJHR DevelopmentsDNF
15James HedleyJHR Developments DNF
Share
Related posts
F4 British Championship

Championship leader Luke Browning claims pole position at Knockhill after Bilinski incident

By
2 Mins read
Luke Browning takes pole position at Knockhill to further solidify his British F4 championship prowess ahead of race one later this afternoon
F4 British Championship

Browning scores historic race three victory to take weekend clean sweep and extend championship lead

By
2 Mins read
Luke Browning wins his third race of weekend, taking the clean sweep at Oulton Park and further extending his championship lead over Carlin’s Zak O’Sullivan
F4 British Championship

Luke Browning scores dramatic race two victory at Oulton Park after last lap contact with Alex Connor

By
2 Mins read
Fortec Motorsport’s Luke Browning takes the British F4 championship lead after a dramatic last lap battle with Alex Connor gives him the race two victory at Oulton Park

Leave a Reply