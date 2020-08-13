Double Podium for JC Raceteknik at Arvika

Swedish rallycross team JC Raceteknik, ran and managed by Joel Christoffersson, entered the third round of the 2020 RallyX Nordic series as they visited the Westombanan track in Arvika and came home with a set of strong results.

The team entered a driver each of the four classes but it was the team’s JC Raceteknik Juniorteam squad that had the best weekend by taking a win and another podium after its result last time out at the All Star Magic Weekend.

Robin Larsson, who was leading the Supercar class standings as they headed for round three in Denmark, didn’t enter the event after deciding to focus on his team’s new FIA World Rallycross Championship programme, although still claimed the bronze medal in the Swedish Rallycross Championship.

13-year-old Alex Gustafsson won the third round of the new-for 2020 Crosscar Junior class, after claiming the top qualifier spot as well as also winning the semi-final. By winning at Arvika, he now also leads the championship by two points.

“This is the first time this class is running on the Westombanan, so it was a great feeling to win it. I have had a lot of fun and been fast all weekend, even though I messed up a bit with the starts,” Gustafsson said on his result last weekend.

“I would summarize everything as instructive, with very even races. In the final I was good at the start, but managed to expose and lost speed. So I chose the joker early, chased and was able to take over the lead when the others took the joker. It feels unbelievable to win in such a big series at home. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank MK team Westom for a very good competition.“

Isak Reiersen didn’t quite have it all his own way in the Crosscar/Crosskart final and had to settle for second place, although as like his teammate took the championship lead, with the top three drivers in the class now being separated by just a single point.

“We went into the weekend with third place in RallyX Nordic and the goal is always to pick as many points as possible. Now I leave Arvika with a championship lead, so it can not get better, “ Reiersen added.

“The speed and good lap times have been there, but as in Höljes, my weekend started a bit sluggish and with bad luck with starts from the outer edge. In Q3 I got a good starting track and then there were fast times.”

“A second place in the competition feels good, now we are reloading before Nysum. I was fast there last year and took a win, at the same time I know what I have to improve before the competition. With that combination, I hope we can tie the knot in the championship. I also want to congratulate my teammate Alex on the victory today. He has generally had a very good ride this weekend, and I was impressed with the speed he got up in the final after the joker. “

Mats Öhman, who only drives with hand controls due to being 95% paralyzed after a snowmobile crash, was the only Supercar driver to enter with the team this weekend as a result of Larsson missing the event.

So far this year, he’s admitted to struggling to get to grips with the system adapted to drive his car but last weekend was seemingly an improvement after posting several top five fastest times in the qualifying sessions. He also just missed out the final by finishing fourth in the semi-final.

“Driving this weekend felt fantastic and I have become more comfortable in the car. But since it is less that works on my body compared to the other drivers, it is extra important that the car works perfectly, otherwise it will not work,” Öhman said on his weekend.

“It does now and we have found the right set-up for me where the car steers very well – except that we still have not found the right starters. The start-up system is something we have figured out and developed ourselves for many years, but unfortunately it does not work optimally yet.”

“It is of course difficult to make good results in an entire competition if you are often the last to start, and instead have to drive up the rankings. But we must continue to test ourselves and see. The team and everyone around has, as always, done a great job this weekend, without them I would not be here so I am very grateful for that. “

The team’s competiotrs last weekend were completed by Jimmie Walfridson, who in Supercar Lites struggled to find the pace he wanted at the Arvika track. He ended just shy on two points from claiming the bronze medal in the Swedish Rallycross Championship.

“It did not really go as planned this weekend. I have not found the flow and had the smoothness needed on the track.” Walfridson explained.

“In addition, I have made a little too many small mistakes between laps and it cost important seconds. Before the competition in Nysum in a month, I will analyze the whole thing a bit, so that we can come again with the right speed. The goal is to end the season in a final. I have previously been on the podium in Denmark, so the feeling on that track is good. ”

The season-finale of RallyX Nordic (round 4&5) will be hosted at Nysum in Denmark on 4-6 September.