Eriksson Claims the Top Qualifier Spot in the Euro RX

The four qualifying sessions of the first round of the 2020 FIA European Rallycross Championship round one at Höljes in Sweden have now been completed and it is the double RX2 International Series champion Oliver Eriksson who has dominated the two remaining qualifying sessions that were raced this morning.

In the first race of today Andrea Dubourg managed to get some clean air to be able to put in some quick lap times after his misfortune in the qualifying two yesterday, setting the benchmark time to beat of 3:07. David Nordgård had bad luck yesterday with his car and same thing happened in the third qualifying, he lost a lot of time due to broken drive shaft but was able to pull the car back over the finish line.

The Euro RX veteran Tamas Karai from Hungary has struggled to find the right pace of his new to 2020 Audi S1 Supercar. In the second race he was lucky to take an early lead that he managed to hold on to, but was given a track marker warning for clipping the joker lap entrance sign, luckilyit doesn’t affect the results and he won the race ahead of Andrea.

Credit: IMG / World RX

In the third race where most of the fast drivers were, it was Euro RX legend Peter Hedström who took the lead but he had to fight hard for it over the crest. Thomas Bryntesson took a late decision to take the joker and also forced Mats Öhman to go with him, Supercar debutant Ben-Philip Gundersen jokered on the following lap which led Bryntesson to make a pass.

As Bryntesson started the final lap of the heat, he impressed everyone by putting in the fastest lap time of the day – even faster than the FIA World Rallycross Championship drivers that raced earlier in the day. While it was impressive, it was partly down to the track evolution through the morning. Bryntesson crossed the line and beat Andrea’s time and sets the fastest time of the weekend.

As the last race started in the first session of the morning it was Eriksson who took an early lead which he held on throughout the race to claim his second session win of the season beating Bryntesson’s time with a 3:02.198.

Credit: IMG / World RX

In the fourth and the final qualifying session of the opening-round of the 2020 Euro RX season, the slowest drivers from the third qualifying lined up. Karai was able to take an early lead here too, which he held on to the finish line and also managed to take his fastest time of the weekend of 3:08.614. Nordgård managed to make his start after repairing his car but decided to not race from the start-line which lead to a non finish putting him out for the rest of the weekend.

18-year-old Danish Supercar debutant Tobias Daarbak won the second race of the final qualifying session as the other drivers behind had to battle it out very hard in turn two, Mandie August hit Öhman in the side of the car so he had to take another late joker lap, he then got held up Ales Fucik for rest of the race which meant that he couldn’t challenge Daarbak for a win. Daarbak ended up tenths of a second slower to Karai over the line.

In the third race Gundersen forced all out over the crest in turn one when he took the inside line which saw Hedström running out in the gravel trap, Gundersen jokered later on lap three to cover off Pontus Tidemand which proved to be a bad decision as he was passed by Hedström.

Credit: JC Raceteknik

Later in the same lap at the velodrome exit, Hedström looked like to have brake-checked Gundersen, this meant the other driver caught up with the leaders. Gundersen eventually managed to take the race win and set the fastest time so far.

The last qualifying race of the weekend the top quakifier Eriksson took another early lead and he was way ahead of the rest when he crossed the finish line, claiming the fastest time of 3:02.593 and remains in the top spot ahead of the finals later today.