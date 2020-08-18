Fosse Joins Forces with Olsbergs MSE for RX2 Debut at Nysum

Grégory Fosse has teamed-up with Supercar Lites powerhouse Olsbergs MSE to enter the one and only RX2 International Series round of the season at Nysum in Denmark on 4-6 September.

Fosse made his rallycross debut back in 2011 with well-known French outfit Pailler Compétition, where he competed three seasons in the Division 4 class before switching over to the Super 1600 class in 2015.

He started competing in a Citroën C2, before he moved over to a Peugeot 208 Supercar, where he achieved four top five finishes and reached the finals at eight of the nine rounds of the 2018 France Rallycross Championship.

Credit: RX2 International Series

Last year Fosse took part in the Supercar Lites test day that was hosted at FIA World Rallycross Championship venue Lohéac the day after the championship round took place.

Fosse is now ready to battle it out for the 2020 RX2 International Series title crown at Nysum in Denmark, where the only event for the class this season will take place as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am very happy to be able to compete at Nysum in such a high-profile series,” Fosse said on the late deal to compete.

“It’s going to be an enriching and completely crazy experience for me. There will be a lot to learn in a short space of time, from the different type of gravel to four wheel-drive – given that I am accustomed to French tracks and S1600 – but I am so excited to participate in this unique double-header.“

Credit: RX2 International Series



“I will go to Nysum with no real objective apart from having fun, but if the opportunity presents itself to score a good result, I will of course grab it with both hands! I have wanted to compete in RX2 ever since trying the Supercar Lites car out at Lohéac last year. I really enjoyed driving the car that day – and now I can’t wait to actually race it!”

It will be the first time the series has visited Denmark and it will be run in conjunction with the RallyX Nordic series, where similar Supercar Lites cars will be battling it out for the Supercar Lites title.

The 2020 RX2 International Series champion will be given a fully-funded single-round entry in the upcoming FIA eRX2 Championship next year as eRX2 gears up to replace will its normally aspirated equivalent.