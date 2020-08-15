Linnemann Joins RallyX Nordic Series at Nysum

31-year-old ‘Danish Dynamite’ Ulrik Linnemann will be joining the season-finale of the 2020 RallyX Nordic series in with a new Ford Fiesta Supercar.

Linnemann made his RallyX Nordic debut at the track in 2018 but suffered a broken gearbox in his Volkswagen Polo before going onto make the final after a fine comeback drive.

That season saw Linnemann go up against rallycross regulars Thomas Bryntesson, Oliver Solberg and Oliver Eriksson and ended the event in second place.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

“It’ll be a lot of fun to come back to RallyX Nordic and I’m looking forward to fighting with the other Supercar drivers again, like my old team-mate Oliver Eriksson and – who knows – perhaps also Mr. Kristoffersson..?” Linnemann said on his upcoming drive.

“It will be interesting to measure the performance of the Fiesta against the other cars in the field. I’ve only tested it a couple of times so far, but it drives really well so I’m hopeful of being in the mix for the podium.”

Last season Linnemann signed with Olsbergs MSE to race one of the two Honda Civic Coupé‘s that the team had huge success with in the United States until the Red Bull Global Rallycross series was eventually axed.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

He completed last season in fourth overall although didn’t finish on the podium in any of his appearances. Linnemann also became the first-ever Dane to enter the FIA World Rallycross Championship last year when he debuted the Honda Civic Coupé at Höljes.



He continued: “I enjoy driving at Nysum – it’s a special place, and obviously I have very happy memories from two years ago. That was such an emotional weekend – never in a million years did I expect to reach the final after what happened in Q1.”



“We had good speed in RallyX Nordic last year, too, but luck never seemed to be on my side, so coming back, I definitely have a bit of ‘unfinished business’ to attend to…”