Luke Browning scores dramatic race two victory at Oulton Park after last lap contact with Alex Connor

The rain returned on Sunday at Oulton Park after a very mixed day yesterday, with Luke Browning taking race one victory amidst some very questionable weather conditions. And with the championship vice ever tightening between Browning and Carlin’s Zak O’Sullivan, a wet Oulton Park would play as the perfect venue for the latest chapter in this enthralling 2020 British F4 championship.

So, with the rain falling, it was birthday boy Frederick Lubin that led away from pole position into turn one but ran massively wide on the exit, allowing his team mate Alex Connor to take advantage and steal an early lead. Everyone was very well behaved in the spray in the time shortened race of 15 minutes due to the compressed day’s schedule after a delay in the BTCC race earlier on.

Luke Browning was up to second and chasing Connor as Lubin was dropping down the field, the rookie really struggling in these conditions as his other team mate Roman Bilinski was up third already. James Hedley was also on the move after taking a fourth place finish yesterday, with a fantastic pass around the outside of Lubin into fifth place. Further down the field, the JHR Developments’ team mates of Abbi Pulling and Nathanael Hodgkiss were battling hard for the remaining points positions before the latter would fall off the track in the treacherous conditions.

Back up front, Alex Connor was just over a second up the road from Luke Browning with just eight minutes to go, with the Fortec Motorsport man taking a tenth of a second a lap from the Arden leader. Meanwhile, the championship leader Zak O’Sullivan was pressuring Abbi Pulling for eighth place, looking for a damage limitation race in his title fight with Browning. But O’Sullivan would later go for a spin after a very optimistic move on Pulling into the hairpin, demoting him down to eleventh place. The Carlin man would later finish ninth.

Yesterday’s podium sitter, Casper Stevenson was having another solid race, with the Argenti Motorsport and Scholarship winner running in fourth place and looking to gain another strong haul of points. Up front, the battle had commenced for the lead with just over a minute to go, with Browning searching for the wet line and hounding Connor at every corner as we started the final lap. But after turn one, Browning and Connor made contact, sending the Arden car spearing into the inside barrier, causing massive damage after Browning attempted a move around the outside.

And with that, Browning that took the win with some minor damage on the front of the car after his scuffle with Alex Connor, as Casper Stevenson taking second place and Roman Bilinski taking his maiden podium in third place.

Race 2 Classification: