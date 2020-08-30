Luke Browning scores his second win of the weekend at Knockhill to further extend title lead

As we approached the final race of the weekend at Knockhill in the fourth race meeting of the 2020 British F4 Championship, Fortec Motorsport’s Luke Browning was looking to re-establish his championship cushion after Carlin’s Zak O’Sullivan ‘s race two victory applied some pressure on the 18-year old second season driver.

When the lights went out for race three, Browning got away well and was closely followed by Casper Stevenson and Alex Connor and race two winner Zak O’Sullivan, before the Carlin made a move on Connor for third.

Further back, James Hedley was battling hard with Roberto Faria over fifth place with last year’s Ginetta Junior champion looking to make up for his unfortunate race one yesterday after a much drive earlier in the day in race two.

Abbi Pulling was also bouncing back after the disappointment of getting knocked out of the lead in the earlier race today, making her way up to tenth place and battling hard with Rafael Villagomez and team mate Nat Hodgkiss. Unfortunately she would later retire after dropping down the order with what appeared to a mechanical issue after earlier contact in the Mansell/Pino battle.

Meanwhile up front, Luke Browning had extending his lead to 1.7 seconds over Argenti Motorsport’s Casper Stevenson, who himself was quietly having another very solid weekend, all the while whilst remaining under pressure from O’Sullivan.

Rookie Cup leader Christian Mansell had an incident later in the race when his rear wing came off after contact with Nico Pino, but miraculously managed to carry on and remain competitive with much less downforce. The black and orange flag was displayed to the Australian and the race stewards deemed his Carlin to be unsafe.

At the half way point, Browning had a rather large 3 second cushion in the lead, and looked to have the race under his control. In the rookie class, it was Frederick Lubin and Rafael Villagomez that were battling for top honours in eighth and ninth overall. Villagomez triumphed eventually after pulling alongside on the main straight and sliding up the inside through the sweeping turn one really tighten the vice on rookie title leader Mansell after his early demise.

With five minutes to go, things were beginning to settle down up front. The gaps among the top five remaining consistent on this Knockhill circuit which is notoriously difficult to overtake on. But at the chequered flag it was Fortec’s Luke Browning that took his second win of the weekend, and his fifth win in six races to increase his championship advantage to 38 points. Casper Stevenson held on to second place, with Zak O’Sullivan rounding off the podium places in third.

Race 3 Classification: