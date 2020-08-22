F4 British Championship

Luke Browning takes first British F4 win of 2020 in mixed conditions at Oulton Park

by Matt Jeffray
written by Matt Jeffray
Credit: Jakob Ebery Photography

Heading into the third race weekend of the 2020 British F4 season at Oulton Park, some early contenders were beginning to emerge, with championship leader Zak O’Sullivan being chased by Fortec Motorsport’s Luke Browning and Arden Motorsport’s Alex Connor after the opening six races at Donington and Brands Hatch.

As for the race one start, it was James Hedley who lead away from pole after another impressive qualifying session saw the 2019 Ginetta Junior champion set the fastest time in mixed conditions. And the weather didn’t shift as the lights went out and the race got underway.

But after a lighting start, it was Browning that managed to get the holeshot from second on the grid to lead into turn one ahead of Hedley and O’Sullivan. And for well over half the race, Browning was able to keep Hedley and O’Sullivan at bay, in fact being able to create a strong two second buffer out front ahead of JHR Development’s James Hedley, who was falling into the clutches of O’Sullivan, Alex Connor, Roman Bilinksi and Argenti Motorsport’s Casper Stevenson.

Stevenson and O’Sullivan later managed to fight their way past Hedley to fill the remaining podium spots behind an ever distant Luke Browning, who was controlling the race out front in ever changing conditions, with Hedley now holding off the Arden trio of Connor, Bilinski and Frederick Lubin in what was becoming an ever wetter race as the rain began to fall more heavily. The drivers all started the race on slicks however, but all managed the conditions fantastically.

That was until Browning’s team mate, Roberto Faria, who was running in a handy fourth place, fell foul to the conditions in what was the only major incident of the race, demoting the Brazilian to the rear of the field after a promising start.

But as the 20 minutes wound down, it was Luke Browning that took his first win of 2020 to really set light to his title charge, with Carlin’s Zak O’Sullivan and championship leader taking second place ahead of a spirited Casper Stevenson in third place.

Race 1 Classification:

1Luke BrowningFortec Motorsport14 Laps
2Zak O’SullivanCarlin+ 2.783
3Casper StevensonArgenti Motorsport+ 4.177
4James HedleyJHR Developments+ 4.853
5Alex ConnorArden Motorsport+ 5.557
6Roman BilinskiArden Motorsport+ 7.807
7Frederick LubinArden Motorsport+ 9.036
8Christian MansellCarlin+ 10.410
9Abbi PullingJHR Developments+ 10.789
10Nathanael HodgkissJHR Developments + 11.398
11Nico PinoArgenti Motorsport+ 11.818
12Mathias ZagazetaCarlin+ 14.309
13Reema JuffaliArgenti Motorsport+ 14.938
14Roberto FariaFortec Motorsport+ 18.764
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Matt Jeffray

British Formula 4 correspondent and occasional F1 reporter for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Ye Welcomes in New Era of EuroFormula Open with Double Victory in...

Zak O’Sullivan takes race three victory at Brands Hatch to extend championship...

Tsunoda steals victory after PREMA’s collide for the lead

Christian Mansell takes maiden British F4 win at Brands Hatch after controlled...

O’Sullivan coverts pole into race one victory after close contest with Luke...

Zak O’Sullivan scores pole position at Brands Hatch after session-long fight with...

James Hedley finally delivers on promising weekend to take race three victory...

Zak O’Sullivan takes race two victory at Donington after Connor and Faria...

Alex Connor takes maiden British F4 win with storming drive in race...

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More