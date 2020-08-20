WATCH: Eriksson Reveals Red Bull Fiesta Ahead of Euro RX Debut

Double RX2 International Series champion Oliver Eriksson has unveiled the livery of his Red Bull backed Olsbergs MSE Ford Fiesta RX8 Supercar ahead of his debut in the FIA European Rallycross Championship.

The Euro RX series plays a supporting role to the FIA World Rallycross Championship at Höljes in Sweden this weekend, with both championships finally getting underway following the coronavirus pandemic.

Eriksson who dominated the Supercar Lites before his step up to Euro RX, is preparing to compete in his first full season of Supercar competition following a few appearances in both the World RX and RallyX Nordic series’ in recent seasons.

You can watch a video of the unveiling here:

Livery reveal

Eriksson has four titles under his belt with Supercar Lites machinery. He won the 2015 GRC Lites crown in the new defunct American Global Rallycross series, before claiming the 2018 RallyX on Ice title as well as the 2018 and 2019 RX2 championship titles.

“I’m really excited to make my Euro RX debut this weekend, Höljes is not only my home track, but it’s also a legendary circuit and although the atmosphere will clearly be quite different this year without the crowds, racing there is always a thrill.” Eriksson explained.

Credit: Olsbergs MSE

“It’s clearly going to be an intense weekend, and the competition looks fierce. I know just how quick both Ben-Philip [Gundersen] and Sondre [Evjen] are from RX2, and I had many fun battles with Thomas Bryntesson as we both chased the RallyX Nordic title a couple of years ago – and there are plenty more potential front-runners besides!“

“I’m feeling confident, though. We’ve done a lot of work on the Fiesta back at base, and our pace in the RallyX Nordic final at Arvika earlier this month – where we really took the fight to Johan Kristoffersson – showcased the steps forward I have taken with the car. I’m now really looking forward to showing that progress off on the European stage, and to doing RX2 proud.”

The drive in the Euro RX is a part of the RX2 International Series prize where last year he won eight rounds out of the 14 starts.

Eriksson has won at Höljes before in a Supercar and now he will be facing a huge challenge when he will take on some of the better drivers in the 16-strong field where names such as Jean-Baptiste Dubourg, Thomas Bryntesson, Pontus Tidemand, Sondre Evjen and Peter Hedström are all taking part this weekend.