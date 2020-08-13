YellowSquad Take First Rallyx Nordic Win with Krogstad

Henrik Krogstad led #YellowSquad to their first event win in RallyX Nordic’s Supercar Lites category at the weekend in Arvika.

Krogstad was in fantastic form, topping every practice session, three out of four qualifying rounds and the first semi-final on his way to overall victory.

In the second qualifying round, Krogstad was also four seconds faster than the rest of the field and is now at the top of the championship standings tied with Jesse Kallio on 71 points.

He said: “I’ve been quick at Arvika before but never been able to get in clean air, and this weekend I nailed every start, which allowed me to just enjoy driving up front rather than having to fight every lap. And this will be useful for the season finale at Nysum too, even more so than here at Arvika.”

“I also had enough self-confidence to be able to enjoy being in the lead. I knew that even if the other drivers could follow me, they couldn’t pass me, because the speeds here are so high. Höljes has always been one of my weaker tracks so we worked really hard on the little details there, and kept that approach here. So now we’ve come here, to a track that suits me, and we’re extremely fast.“

Krogstad went on to praise the team for having FIA World Rallycross Champion Timmy Hansen, #YellowSquad‘s Head of Driver Development, at the track to give advice.

Hansen added: “Henrik’s performance this weekend is one of the best I’ve ever seen in rallycross. It’s a one make series and to be sometimes a second a lap faster than anyone else is absolutely amazing, especially considering these are the best drivers you can go up against in this class right now. And he was still in a league of his own.“

“It’s a lot of pressure performing at the end after such a good weekend; I know that myself from my own good races! But he was still able to put that run together when he needed to in the semi-final and final. So it was a massive performance, hugely impressive, I couldn’t have done it better myself, so I’m very proud of him.”

Brother Kevin Hansen, who is also #YellowSquad’s Team Principal was elated with the result.

“It’s the first win for this team and we’ve done it in a way that really puts a mark on this category. Combining Hansen Motorsport’s strengths as a world championship-winning team and Team Färén’s operational strength, you can see what that combination can give to the drivers in our team. “

“I’m ecstatic with this victory and extremely proud for everyone involved in this project for putting their heart, soul and passion into it. The result today is a natural consequence of that, and I’m really grateful for all their efforts.”

Next up is the RallyX Nordic season finale at Nysum, Denmark, on September 4-6.