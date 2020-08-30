Zak O’Sullivan strikes back in championship fight with race two victory at Knockhill

After a historic fourth win in a row for Luke Browning yesterday in race one, it was time for the first of two races on Sunday at Knockhill as we reach the half way stage of the 2020 British F4 Championship, and Browning was leading O’Sullivan by 35 points with the Carlin man looking to claw back the deficit after a strong of races finishing behind the Fortec Motorsport man.

And as the lights went out, it was JHR Developments’ Abbi Pulling that lead away from pole position and lead into turn one until contact with Roman Bilinski prematurely ended her race. The safety car was quickly deployed and the new running order was Zak O’Sullivan, Bilinski, yesterday’s race one winner Luke Browning, Alex Connor and Roberto Faria rounding out the top five.

When the safety pulled back in with just under 14 minutes remaining, the curtailed race breathed life again and Luke Browning was quickly onto the back on Bilinski, and passed the Arden Motorsport man to take second place to set sail on chasing down O’Sullivan for the lead. The lead was now up to 1.3 seconds at the end of the first flying lap.

James Hedley was making swift progress through the pack from the back of the grid, passing Nat Hodgkiss to move into the top 10 and into the points after a very disappointing race yesterday.

Christian Mansell was once ahead the lead rookie, down in seventh place, with Hedley now up to eighth place after passing Juffali and other chasing rookie Rafael Villagomez. Meanwhile back out front, O’Sullivan was stretching his lead over Browning at almost two seconds.

Hedley was now all over Mansell for seventh place with just five minutes remaining. The JHR driver being one of the fastest cars all week in the test sessions and looking to make up a hatful of points to compensate for yesterday’s deficit.

Carlin’s Zak O’Sullivan was now setting electric lap times and further extending his lead over Browning, with the gap now at 2.6 seconds. Connor was further falling back in third place and the gaps remaining fairly equidistant in the top outside the podium between Connor, Bilinski and Stevenson. Roberto Faria’s rotten luck would continue after spinning out in the last minute, promoting Hedley into the top six.

But at the chequered flag in the rain shortened race it was Zak O’Sullivan that took a dominant victory ahead of championship leader Luke Browning and Alex Connor rounding out the final podium place.

