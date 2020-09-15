Coronavirus Concerns Force World RX of Portugal Cancellation

The 2020 World RX of Portugal at Montalegre has been called off due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Portugal round of the series was scheduled for 10-11 October after it was absent in last year’s FIA World Rallycross Championship, but with the number of coronavirus cases in Portugal and Europe increasing, organisers confirmed the event will now not take place this year.

In a statement, the event organisers said: “In light of continued global health concerns regarding COVID-19, the current evolution of the pandemic in Portugal, the new State of Contingency enforced by the Portuguese authorities starting September 15, which brings new freedom of travel limitations and stricter public gathering rules, the World Rallycross of Portugal 2020 will unfortunately not take place this year.”

“The health and safety of everyone involved remains the priority as we navigate these unprecedented circumstances.“

“We very much look forward to welcoming the drivers, teams and fans to the Montalegre International Circuit for this world-class event in 2021.”

The World RX of Spain (17-18 October) will now become a double-header, using the same format that has been used in both Sweden and Finland and what will be used this weekend in Latvia.

Spa‘s Belgium round was moved to 21-22 November earlier this month, with the season still set to conclude at the Nurburgring on 12-13 December.