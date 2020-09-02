World RX of Benelux Postponed until November

The seventh round of the revised 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship held at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium has now been postponed until later this year. The motorsport governing body the FIA, World RX promoter IMG and the event organiser have now agreed to move the round to allow more spectators in to the venue.

The original date was set to be at 3/4 October and the track was meant to be hosting the seventh round of the season, but with the new date of 21/22 November will mean the event is now the second-to-last of the 2020 season.

With the current COVID-19 restrictions in Belgium, the track would only allow in a maximum of 400 spectators in October but with the new date, they can welcome in a larger number of spectators.

The FIA World Rally Championship will also be held in Belgium on the same weekend, the Ypres Rally is set to be hosting the Power Stage on the track on the Sunday 22 November, using parts of the World RX track for it.