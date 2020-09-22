Fourmaux “Quite Satisfied” With Second in WRC2 in Turkey

Adrien Fourmaux was “quite satisifed” with taking second in WRC2 on last weekend’s Rally Turkey in what was his first appearence on the event.

Fourmaux, driving the M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 MK2, followed up his second place in Estonia a fortnight ago with another podium in the class last weekend behind class winner Pontus Tidemand.

The French driver had also been one of the fastest R5/Rally 2 entrants, along with reigning Junior World Rally Championship winner Jan Solans, throughout Sunday’s four stages and may have defeated Tidemand if not for a puncture on the previous day.

He said on his performance: “I’m quite satisfied with our performance this weekend as it was a big challenge on our first time here.”

“Obviously it’s disappointing about the puncture and the time loss yesterday because we had the performance to secure the win here this weekend. But that’s rallying, and we know we showed good pace and proved the potential of the car. Big thanks to the team as always, and let’s try again for the top spot in Sardinia!”

Fourmaux now sits third in the championship standings behind new leader Tidemand and Citoren C3 R5 driver Mads Østberg.