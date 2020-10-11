F4 British Championship

Casper Stevenson takes second win of the season ahead of O’Sullivan to make it a three-way title fight

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jakob Ebery Photography

Argenti Motorsport’s Casper Stevenson scored yet another podium and more importantly, another win at Croft to bring himself into the title picture with Zak O’Sullivan who finished second ahead of current series leader Luke Browning.

Casper Stevenson got the hole shot ahead of Luke Browning and lead into turn one as Roman Bilinski locked up heavily from fourth on the grid to go flying into the barriers and out of the race. The incident brought out the safety car as Alex Connor came into the pits with some damage, a disastrous start for the Arden Motorsport team.

As the safety car came back in with 16 minutes remaining, it was Stevenson from Browning with Zak O’Sullivan in third. Abbi Pulling was continuing her strong weekend in fourth place after yesterday’s podium.

O’Sullivan and Browning would later have a fight for second place with the latter crossing the gravel and losing the place as the championship leader tried to regain control of his car.

Carlin’s Christian Mansell was having a better day, and was battling James Hedley for sixth place, leading the rookie class after Frederick Lubin’s fantastic drive in race one yesterday to take rookie honours.

Casper Stevenson’s lead was now at one second over Zak O’Sullivan, but the Carlin title contender was beginning to set faster laps and reel in the Argenti Motorsport scholarship winner.

Further down the field, there was a fun battle between Reema Juffali and Mathias Zagazeta, who have both seemed to be attached at the hip this season as Rafael Villagomez had an accident that left the Fortec Motorsport rookie backwards in the barrier at the Sunny in and out section of the circuit.

But as we approached the chequered flag, it was Stevenson that took the win ahead of the battling Zak O’Sullivan in second place ahead of Luke Browning, with Abbi Pulling in fourth and her team mate James Hedley in fifth place.

Race 2 Classification:

1Casper StevensonArgenti Motorsport15 Laps
2Zak O’SullivanCarlin+ 1.246
3Luke BrowningFortec Motorsport+ 1.619
4Abbi PullingJHR Developments+ 6.422
5James HedleyJHR Developments+ 7.061
6Christian MansellCarlin+ 11.867
7Frederick LubinArden Motorsport+ 14.532
8Reema JuffaliArgenti Motorsport+ 15.726
9Mathias ZagazetaCarlin+ 16.570
10Rafael VillagomezFortec MotorsportDNF
11Alex ConnorArden MotorsportDNF
12Roman BilinskiArden MotorsportDNF
Share
Related posts
F4 British Championship

O'Sullivan takes British F4 race one victory at Croft to close championship gap

By
2 Mins read
Carlin’s Zak O’Sullivan scored his sixth British F4 victory of 2020 in race one at Croft to further close in on Luke Browning’s championship lead, who himself had a frustrating race down in sixth
F4 British Championship

Casper Stevenson scores race one pole after fierce battle with Browning and O'Sullivan at Croft

By
2 Mins read
Casper Stevenson takes his maiden British F4 pole position at Croft after intense qualifying battle with championship rivals Browning and O’Sullivan
F4 British Championship

Casper Stevenson takes maiden British F4 win as championship battle intensifies

By
2 Mins read
Argenti Motorsport and Casper Stevenson score their first victory in British F4 in race three at Silverstone as the championship battle tightens further