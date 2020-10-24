F4 British Championship

Zak O’Sullivan takes race two victory at Snetterton to further close gap on championship leader Browning

Carlin’s Zak O’Sullivan took a well deserved seventh win of the season to move within seven points of Fortec Motorsport’s Luke Browning with just four races to go in this condensed 2020 British F4 Championship.

Inheriting the reverse grid pole, it was Roman Bilinski that had a hard a poor start with Casper Stevenson taking the lead into the opening corner and down into Wilson hairpin with Bilinski filing in behind. Zak O’Sullivan was holding third with championship leader Luke Browning in fourth.

O’Sullivan was quickly up to second on the second lap after passing Bilinski up the inside into turn one and began to give chase to title rival Stevenson for the lead. The Carlin star will be looking too make amends for the penalty he received in race one which demoted him to second place after taking an apparent victory.

Further down the field its was a close battle amongst the rookies of Rafael Villagomez, Christian Mansell, Mathias Zagazeta with Reema Juffali also in the midst of the fight for ninth place.

With 14 minutes remaining, O’Sullivan was beginning to pile the pressure on Stevenson for the lead and just under two tenths of a second behind. Meanwhile down in fifth, Abbi Pulling and Alex Connor were increasing their pressure on Luke Browning for fourth spot, with there Fortec Motorsport championship leader potentially looking for a damage limitation race after inheriting the race one victory earlier today.

As the cars flew by to start the fourth lap, Zak O’Sullivan was there leader with Argenti Motorsport’s Casper Stevenson already half a second behind.

Spots of rain began to fall with four minutes remaining as O’Sullivan was being caught by Stevenson for the lead with Roman Bilinski chasing hard in third and seemingly savouring the changeable conditions.

Lapping two seconds slower, the track was losing grip at a rapid rate in the greasy conditions, and the top three were now separated by just over a second as Villagomez spun and sadly stalled the car going through Agostini.

But as the chequered flag come out, it was Zak O’Sullivan that took a fantastic win after a last lap assault from Casper Stevenson, with Roman Bilinski coming home in third followed by Luke Browning after the title leader’s valiant defence of his fourth place from the JHR Developments’ pair on Abbi Pulling and James Hedley as well as Alex Connor.

Race 2 Classification:

1Zak O’SullivanCarlin11 Laps
2Casper StevensonArgenti Motorsport+ 0.332
3Roman BilinskiArden Motorsport+ 1.746
4Luke BrowningFortec Motorsport+ 4.283
5Abbi PullingJHR Developments+ 4.545
6Alex ConnorArden Motorsport+ 4.726
7James HedleyJHR Developments+ 6.582
8Christian MansellCarlin+ 10.944
9Reema JuffaliArgenti Motorsport+ 12.157
10Frederick LubinArden Motorsport+ 12.555
11Mathias ZagazetaCarlin+ 14.003
12Rafael VillagomezFortec MotorsportDNF
