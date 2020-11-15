Alex Connor takes race two victory as O’Sullivan closes in on Browning for title showdown

Alex Connor was victor in a disrupted race two at Brands Hatch as Zak O’Sullivan pipped Luke Browning to second place and reduce the gap to just four points as we head into a final race showdown this afternoon.

And finally as the race started under safety car due to terrible conditions, Connor was challenging his rookie team mate Frederick Lubin for the lead and managed to get the lead as Roberto Faria and Mathias Zagazeta came together, sending both drovers into the gravel and bringing out the safety car once again.

When the second safety car came back in, Zak O’Sullivan was under immediate attack from title leader Luke Browning as they began their pursuit of Abbi Pulling and Lubin foe the podium spots, and would eventually pass them.

Alex Connor was now beginning to build a cushion out front after the restart, but as the drivers found their groove it appears that O’Sullivan and Browning were more comfortable in the conditions and began to reel in the Arden Motorsport man that was in search of his third win on the campaign.

But as the laps wound down it was becoming more apparent that Connor was going to hold onto the lead, as as the chequered flag fell it was indeed Alex Connor that took the 25 points ahead of the battling O’Sullivan and Browning in second and third respectively. The title race now down to 4 points with just one race to go.

Christian Mansell took another impressive result in fourth place, further reinforcing his lead rookie status in 2020, finishing ahead of James Hedley, Frederick Lubin, and Abbi Pulling in fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

Race 2 Classification: