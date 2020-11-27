GCK Motorsport Unveil GCK e-Blast 1 Rally-Raid Car

The newly named GCK Motorsport – founded by French driver Guerlain Chicherit – is now focusing on the future and preparing for the arrival of hydrogen power in future rally-raid vehicles.

The team has recently presented the GCK e-Blast 1 and it is set to enter the Dakar Rally in Neom, Saudi Arabia in January.

Hydrogen technology is set to be the future of the Dakar Rally as well as other rally-raid type events and this power source will be featured in the GCK e-Blast 1 vehicle and based on the Peugeot 3008 chassis.

The GCK e-Blast 1 will use fully electric technology with the ambition of integrating hydrogen in the short term by relying on the parallel evolution of the two technologies over the course of the next few years.

“We’re really excited to present the GCK e-Blast 1, the first step in what we believe to be the future of long-distance cross-country racing: hydrogen-powered vehicles.” Eric Boudot, CEO of Green Corp Konnection and GCK Motorsport, said.

Credit: GCK Motorsport

“Our aim is to create an environmentally friendly rally car, powered only by green energy, that will be able to go the distance.”

“Our investment into hydrogen technology will enable us to race the 1st hydrogen-powered car in Dakar in 2023 – 2024.”

The car is set to produce 1,000 Nm of torque and the power will come from an electric powertrain and battery solution which generates 150kW and creating 340 horsepower. The two companies running the car – GCK Energy and GCK Technology – will be working on the hydrogen development.

“Living in the Alps is a daily reminder of the steps we need to take to develop cutting-edge technology and use our existing motorsport projects as a platform to drive a sustainable transformation.” Chicherit added.

Credit: GCK Motorsport

“I’m super-excited to have brought together forward-thinking specialists in their fields to produce ground-breaking work that will make a difference. I can’t wait to see our first phase brought to life at a race that means so much to me, the Dakar rally.”

The GCK Motorsport team will only focus on environmentally friendly racing programs from next year onwards and has confirmed a four-year plan for the car, with an estimated completion date of 2024.