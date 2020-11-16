NASCAR Cup Series

John Hunter Nemechek departing Front Row Motorsports after one season

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

John Hunter Nemechek will not return to Front Row Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. On Monday, the team confirmed the two parties have parted ways after one season together.

“We want to thank John Hunter for being a part of Front Row Motorsports and beginning his NASCAR Cup Series career with us,” said team owner Bob Jenkins. “He certainly helped elevate our performance this past season and brought added value to our No. 38 team. We wish him the best in the next phase of his career and he will always be a friend of ours.”

Nemechek, who was then racing in the Xfinity Series with GMS Racing, joined FRM in late 2019 for the final three races of the Cup season as an interim driver in their #36 car after Matt Tifft was sidelined with health issues. After finishing his lone full-time Xfinity campaign with a seventh-place points finish, he moved up to the Cup level in FRM’s #38. He finished his rookie year with three top tens, two of which were eighth-place finishes at Talladega, and a standings placement of twenty-seventh.

With Nemechek’s departure, FRM will have to look for a new driver to serve as Michael McDowell‘s partner in the #38. On the other side, Nemechek will enter the free agent market, where some Cup seats remain available; incidentally, one open slot is a ride co-owned by Tifft.

“I’m so thankful for the chance that Bob Jenkins, (general manager) Jerry Freeze and all our partners took on myself this past season,” wrote a statement from Nemechek. “I would like to thank every employee for the opportunity and the hard work that they put into myself and the #38 team at Front Row Motorsports. I am grateful for my time, relationships, and all the knowledge I have gained. I appreciate the patience of our fans, with future plans to be announced at a later date.”

Share
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

Chase Elliott goes from back to first to clinch maiden Cup championship

By
5 Mins read
Chase Elliott did not let starting last stop him as he climbed through the field to win the NASCAR Cup Series finale and his first championship.
NASCAR Cup Series

2020 Cup Series Championship Round features potential two-time and maiden champs

By
10 Mins read
Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Brad Keselowski descend on Phoenix Raceway looking for the 2020 NASCAR Cup championship. While Logano and Keselowski seek title #2, Elliott and Hamlin are in the hunt for #1.
NASCAR Cup Series

Chase Elliott wins Xfinity 500 for Championship Round trip, Kevin Harvick eliminated despite strong year

By
6 Mins read
This will surely cause some controversy: Kevin Harvick, who won a Cup Series-high nine races in 2020, was eliminated in the penultimate race of the season. Chase Elliott dominated the final laps to lock himself in for the title battle.