Luke Browning claims British F4 championship after dramatic final race at Brands Hatch

Now with a 16-point gap after Zak O’Sullivan’s penalty in race two, Luke Browning had one hand on the trophy with one race to go. But if this season’s racing was anything to go by, then this title race was anything but over.

And sure enough, it was O’Sullivan that took the lead at the start, sweeping around the outside of Luke Browning and into the lead as James Hedley moved past the Fortec Motorsport man into second. Browning then dramatically dropped to the back of the pack after the top three drivers of O’Sullivan, Hedley and Browning fell off the track at Clearways, but O’Sulluvan managed to stay in the top three.

Christian Mansell was now in the lead ahead of Abbi Pulling and a recovering O’Sullivan in third, who now needed second place to take the championship away from Browning as long as Browning didn’t finish in the top five.

After a chaotic opening few laps, Browning was 15 seconds behind the race lead and more importantly a further five seconds off the points scorers. Meanwhile in second place, Zak O’Sullivan was setting fastest laps as he began to give chase to his team mate Mansell. The team game could be played.

O’Sullivan passed Mansell for the lead in what appeared to be the team game as the rain began to fall. Luke Browning now needed a top five finish as he began to make his way through the field, passing Mathias Zagazeta for tenth place and into the points.

The battle for the podium was heating up as the conditions deteriorated, with JHR Developments’ Abbi Pulling holding off Roberto Faria and the two Arden Motorsport drivers of Bilinski and Lubin.

But with just under half of the race completed, the race officials deemed it was too unsafe to continue and the red flag halted the race, and on the cool down lap it was confirmed that the race wouldn’t continue.

As O’Sullivan pulled into the pits, he was adamant that he’d done enough to win the championship. But with half points being awarded because of the early stoppage, it was Fortec Motorsport’s Luke Browning that snatched the championship by four points over O’Sullivan in what was a topsy turvy nine minutes of racing to crown the 2020 British F4 champion.

Race 3 Classification:

1 Zak O’Sullivan Carlin 10 Laps 2 Christian Mansell Carlin + 0.859 3 Abbi Pulling JHR Developments + 8.882 4 Roberto Faria Fortec Motorsport + 9.104 5 Frederick Lubin Arden Motorsport + 9.512 6 Roman Bilinski Arden Motorsport + 10.344 7 Casper Stevenson Argenti Motorsport + 11.038 8 Alex Connor Arden Motorsport + 11.544 9 James Hedley JHR Developments + 12.701 10 Luke Browning Fortec Motorsport + 17.192 11 Mathias Zagazeta Carlin + 21.092 12 Reema Juffali Argenti Motorsport + 35.188

Final Championship Standings: