Mercedes’ Wolff – Hamilton’s seventh title “an impressive achievement”

Team principal for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Toto Wolff, has praised Lewis Hamilton for winning the seventh world title of his career last weekend at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit.

He said: “Today once again showed how Lewis is capable to cope with a situation that went against him in the beginning, he was the one who kept it on the road, looked after the tyres and let the race come to him. And that made the difference today, he was hungry as a lion.”

As the race was run in very wet conditions, Wolff cited the fact that Hamilton finished the race on dry tyres, while the possibility of more rain remained, as testament to his driving skill. He also noted the challenges people have had to face around the world this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is glad that Formula 1 has been able to alleviate the stresses and strains of living with the virus, providing a degree of entertainment to fans.

“Driving a car on slicks at the end, with the risk of rain, he just brought it home for a 94th win in Formula 1 and to take the seventh title – it’s such an impressive achievement. This year has been very special because it was so difficult for everybody in the world. I hope we have been able to bring people some joy, some entertainment, and coming out on top after a race like this feels incredible.”

Wolff said that this race was a good example of the working relationship Hamilton has built with the team since he started driving for them in 2013.

“Looking at Lewis, we have such a strong relationship that has built up over our years together; the team is 100 per cent behind him, he is 100 per cent behind the team, and this was one of those days where that trust really shined, taking the win against all odds.”

Congratulating Hamilton on his achievements, he said they will need to devise a plan for their celebrations, due to social distancing restrictions which limit large gatherings, although he is confident they will be able to find a solution.

“We simply need to say congratulations to Lewis and to recognise the amazing job he is doing, setting new benchmarks in this sport. We will be flying home together, so we will have to see how we celebrate – I’m sure we will find a way!,” Wolff concluded.