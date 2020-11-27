Mikkelsen and Lindholm Enter Rally Monza with Eurosol Racing Team

Eurosol Racing Team – which is closely linked to Škoda Motorsport – will enter ACI Rally Monza next weekend with Andreas Mikkelsen and Emil Lindholm in a pair of Škoda Fabia Evo Rally2s.

The team have not competed in the WRC since Wales Rally GB last year and Mikkeslen – who this weekend is competing in the FIA European Rally Championship in the Canary Islands – will fly directly afterwards to Italy, where Rally Monza awaits.

Finnish young talent Lindholm meanwhile had been set to have entered his final rally of the year at last weekend’s Tuscan Rewind but has secured a late deal with the Eurosol Racing Team to enter the final round of the WRC season.

Lindholm is also part of the GRX Team, a management company ran by Marcus Grönholm and will compete on the Italian event alongside his son Niclas Grönholm in a similar MRC Sport prepared Fabia.