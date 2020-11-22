Rally

Prokop Considers Rally2 Car for 2021

Credit: Martin Prokop

Former FIA World Rally Championship driver Martin Prokop is considering purchasing a Rally2-spec car for the 2021 season – potentially entering the WRC3 class in the process.

Prokop – who has made a total of 123 starts in the WRC so far – has driven a wide range of vehicles in the championship including a factory Škoda Octavia WRC all the way down to the Citroën C2 he took to the 2009 Junior WRC title.

2009 was arguably his most sucuessful year in his rallying career when he won both the Junior WRC title with the C2 as well as finishing second in the Production WRC championship while driving a Mitsubishi Lancer.

Credit: Martin Prokop

For next season in 2021 however, the Czech driver is looking at entering the WRC in a Rally2 car and he has already tested M-Sport’s second generation Ford Fiesta R5.

On top of his test in the Fiesta, Prokop has also been spotted driving a range of other Rally2 spec cars including the Škoda Fabia R5, Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 and Hyundai i20 R5 on a recent test day at the Baumschlager Rallye & Racing area.

Prokop tested three Rally2 cars in Austria – Credit: Martin Prokop

But Prokop’s idea of returning to the sport – if it does happen – will have to wait until at least the spring after he competes in the Dakar Rally aboard a Ford Raptor RS Crosscountry.

His testing schedule for the mammoth off-road endurance event began earlier this year right the end of after Rally Italia Sardegna.

