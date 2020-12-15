Dall Planning RallyX Nordic Supercar Assault for 2021

Danish and Nordic karting champion Magnus Dall is targeting an entry into RallyX Nordic for 2021 after he purchased a ex-Walfridson Renault Clio Supercar.

After a troubled 2020 due the coronavirus pandemic, Dall is focused on a full-time 2021 RallyX Nordic seat as he looks to switch from 2WD for 4WD machinery next season.

“It has been a big dream of mine to race in rallycross’ Supercar class, and now that dream is finally coming true,” said Dall.

“After winning both the Danish and Nordic championships in karting and achieving a lot of good results in RX Super1600, with wins and many podiums in national and international events, I truly feel prepared and ready for the challenges in Supercar.

“With a lot of support from our sponsors, we got the opportunity to buy a Supercar and we are now looking forward to the 2021 season. It’s a big transition to go from a 200bhp FWD car to a turbocharged, 600bhp 4WD beast, but the intention is to get as many kilometres in the car as possible to quickly make myself comfortable with how it needs to be driven. I hope that we can soon adapt to the set-up and the increase in horsepower to be able to continue competing at the top.

“The aim is to contest some of the RallyX Nordic events next year, but it all depends on COVID-19. I’m ready, the team is ready and the car is ready, so if the world allows it, we will race,“ he continued.

Dall most recently contested the NEZ North European Championship’s Super1600 rallycross category in a Renault Clio and will look to follow in his father’s footsteps – Kim Dall – who competed in rallycross in the 1990s.