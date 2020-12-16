Dalton Kellett Returns to A.J. Foyt Full-Time for 2021

A.J. Foyt Enterprises have announced that 27-year-old Canadian driver Dalton Kellett, as well as primary sponsor K-Line Insulators USA, will return to the team for the 2021 IndyCar Series season, after making his debut with the team last year.

Kellet split duties of the No. 14 car with Tony Kanaan and Sebastien Bourdais last season, and will now take over the No. 4 car previously driven by Charlie Kimball.

It was announced in September that Bourdais would be piloting the No. 14 car full time for 2021, ahead of his return at the 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Kellett stated how excited he was to be in the series full time with a team like Foyt Enterprises.

“Securing a full-time ride is a big boost heading into my sophomore year in IndyCar,” Kellett said.

“Despite the challenges presented by Covid-19 in 2020, A.J. [Foyt], Larry [Foyt], and the Foyt team continued to develop their car and elevate the program, while standing by their employees and partners. That’s the kind of team I’m proud to both race for and be a part of.”

Due to the pandemic, Kellett’s track time was limited in 2020, but the composure he showed in that short time was a major contributing factor to his resigning according to Team President Larry Foyt.

“With the limited track time in 2020, it was a tough year to be a rookie, but he jumped in with a great attitude and adjusted to the Indy car quite well,” Foyt said.

“He was getting quicker with each event and had a great test at Barber [Motorsports Park] recently.”

Kellett also expressed how excited he is to work with Bourdais full time, who brings four championships worth of experience back to the team.

“Being paired with Sebastien will be a great opportunity to continue to learn from one of the most experienced veterans in the field,” he said.

“I can’t wait to get back on the track for off-season testing and back behind the wheel in 2021.”

The first scheduled test of 2020 is in January at Sebring International Raceway in Florida, while the 2021 season begins two months later at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on 07 March.