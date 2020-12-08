Huttunen secures WRC3 title on Finnish Independence day

Jari Huttunen and Mikko Lukka secured the WRC3 title in the last event of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship season on ACI Rally Monza over the weekend in a Hyundai i20 R5 with the Polish 2BRally Team.

In honor of the Finnish Independence Day on 6 December, the Finnish flag fluttered on the Monza podium when Huttunen secured the WRC3 class championship title by finishing third in Monza and in the overall standinga of the rally, Huttunen finished in an impressive eighth place.

Huttunen won two out of the four rallies the he entered during the WRC3 season and claimed a second place and a third place finish.

During 2020, Huttunen has entered a total of 11 rallies for Hyundai, six of which ended in a class win and all other rallies on the podium. In addition to the WRC3 championship, Huttunen secured the Polish Rally Championship title in October.

Credit: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

“It is an amazing feeling to win the WRC 3 drivers’ title. I have to thank my team, our sponsors and everyone who was helping me. It has been incredible to drive the i20 R5 this season and we have had an almost perfect year. I really can’t say more, I am lost for words.” Huttunen said.

“It is easy to overuse words like ‘remarkable’, but Jari Huttunen’s 2020 season has been exactly that. He has taken podiums every time he has started a rally with the i20 R5 this year, and this pace and consistency has been rightfully rewarded.” Andrew Johns, Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Operations Leader, added.

“They have clearly been one of the strongest crews throughout the season. Not only have they beaten their rivals in other privateer WRC 3 teams, but have also shown the pace to compete with crews contesting WRC 2. It was fantastic to have Jari, Mikko and the Hyundai Poland Racing team celebrating on the podium at the final event. The WRC 3 title is the perfect testament to their incredible achievements this year.”