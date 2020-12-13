Porsche announce changes to works driver line up

2021 sees a shake up of the Porsche factory driver line-up as they rework their team to fit with their global programmes.

For the new season the German marque will feature 14 drivers driving under the Porsche banner with one young professional and a Porsche Junior.

New names see Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein become part of the line-up along with Austria’s Thomas Preining making the move from young professional to fully fledged factory driver.

A number of high-profile names exit the official squad, largely due to the end of the Porsche motorsport programme in IMSA. Earl Bamber, Patrick Pilet, Michael Christensen, Sven Müller and Dirk Werner are leaving the official works driver squad. However, they still also have the opportunity to represent Porsche at races as drivers – including in the Porsche 911 GT3 R. Nick Tandy also leaves the Porsche fold but has already secured a factory drive in ISMA with Corvette.

Credit: Porsche AG

Julien Andlauer wil continue as a Porsche Young Professional in 2021, along with Ayhancan Güven taking on his second season as a Porsche Junior. Jaxon Evans moves on from the junior programme but will race for customer teams in the 911 RSR.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions, Porsche was unable to run its traditional junior selection process in late autumn of this year. Consequently, there is no second Porsche Junior for 2021.

2021 Porsche factory drivers

Gianmaria Bruni (I)

Matt Campbell (AUS)

Romain Dumas (F)

Kevin Estre (F)

Mathieu Jaminet (F)

Neel Jani (CH)

Richard Lietz (A)

Patrick Long (USA) Andre Lotterer (D)

Frederic Makowiecki (F)

Thomas Preining (F)

Simona de Silvestro (CH)

Laurens Vanthoor (B)

Pascal Wehrlein (D)

Julien Andlauer – Young Professional (F)

Ayhancan Guven – Junior Driver (TR)

