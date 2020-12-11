WATCH: STARD’s First Electric Rally Car Makes Debut Ahead of Tor Modin Rally Show Appearance

This weekend’s sees the Tor Modlin Rally Show 2020 take place, with a very interesting car making its rallying debut alongside a total of 50 entrants.

The event in Poland has a planned route of 35 kilometres split over nine asphalt stages, with electric motorsport regulars STARD entering a Citroen C3 ERX (ELECTRIC R5) for the event.

On driving duties will be former FIA World Rally and World Rallycross driver Manfred Stohl and the car, which made its public debut in the Projekt E series earlier this year, is based on the chassis of a C3 R5 and has been developed with the help of Citroën Racing together alongside STARD.

Stohl gave the car its first run on a rally stage at the recent Keskomobile Autoshow at the Slovakiaring, but this weekend will be the first when it competes directly against normally aspirated R5/Rally2 machinery.

His first appearnece in the car on a rally is set to be a tought challange, espeically when going up against drivers such as reigning Polish Rally Champion and recently crowned WRC3 winner Jari Huttunen, who will like on the Monza Rally last weekend compete in a Hyundai i20 R5.

You can watch a video of the car making its first rallying appearance below:

Stohl tackling a rally stage at Slovakiaring