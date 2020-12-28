Zane Maloney Makes Formula Regional Switch for 2021 with R-ace GP

Zane Maloney will switch from EuroFormula Open to Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine in 2021, with the Barbadian joining R-ace GP.

The seventeen-year-old is a former British Formula 4 champion and a podium finisher in EuroFormula Open, both with Carlin Motorsport, but he now makes the transition to French outfit R-ace GP for his third season in single-seater racing.

Maloney won ten races in his first season of racing back in 2019 as he took the British Formula 4 title, but a loss of confidence caused by a number of mechanical issues in 2020 left the Barbadian down in eighth place in the EuroFormula Open standings, although he did achieve two podium finishes at the Hungaroring and Circuit Paul Ricard.

“I am very pleased to announce my partnership with R-ace GP competing in the Formula Regional by Alpine championship for 2021,” said Maloney. “This team has won two of the last three championships and has always been a frontrunning team.

“Can’t wait for this next step in my career and to bring home more trophies to Barbados. Until then I am back home at Bushy Park in Barbados putting in the hours. Thanks for the support and stay safe everyone.”

The championship is a new series formed through a merger of Formula Regional European Championship and Formula Renault Eurocup. R-ace GP raced in Eurocup and took Caio Collet to second place in the Drivers’ standings in 2020, with the Brazilian winning five races as he took the championship fight against Victor Martins to the final round of the season.

Maloney is the second driver to be confirmed to race in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine for 2021 after Spanish teenager David Vidales, who will race for Prema Powerteam.