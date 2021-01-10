Arden Motorsport announce Zak Taylor for 2021 campaign

Ginetta Junior driver Zak Taylor has been confirmed as making the step up to single seaters in 2021 with Arden Motorsport in the F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost.

After consistently running at the sharp end of the field in last season’s Ginetta Junior championship, as well as scoring his maiden podium for the single-car team of Alistair Rushforth Motorsport, 17-year old Taylor caught the eye of Arden Motorsport.

He will be looking to transfer the knowledge gained from his season in Ginetta Juniors in 2020, running on the same circuits in his debut single seater campaign in British F4 this year, as well as remaining on the TOCA package and further raising his profile in front of a national audience on ITV4.

“I am very excited to be racing with Arden Motorsport in British F4 for the 2021 season,” commented Taylor on the news. Following a successful test in the car earlier this year, I already feel I am very much part of the team and cannot wait to get preparations underway.

“Arden has a long and successful tradition in motorsport, and I am looking forward to the challenges that are ahead with such a great team behind me. This is a brilliant opportunity for me to develop my skills during my first season in single seaters and to progress in the future with Arden Motorsport.” said Taylor.

Arden’s Team Principal, Garry Horner and F4 Team Manager, Gary Ward, both expressed their excitement at managing to secure Zak Taylor’s services for the upcoming season.

“We are delighted that Zak will be racing with Arden in the 2021 British F4 Championship. The experience that Zak has gained in the Ginetta Junior Championship this year will provide him with a strong platform for his transition to F4.

“Zak has already impressed us with his commitment, professionalism and maturity on and off track and we look forward to enjoying a successful season together.” said Horner.

“It’s fantastic to have Zak on board for the 2021 British F4 season. We’ve been monitoring his progress through the junior categories and we’ve been very impressed. He’s excellent to work with, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.” echoed Ward.