Argenti Motorsport confirm Australian rookie hot shoe Marcos Flack for 2021

Argenti Motorsport have officially confirmed Australian rising star Marcos Flack will join their line-up for the 2021 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost season.

The 14-year old Australian is set to make his debut in single seaters after a successful career in karting at domestic and international level and was recently in the world final of the Ferrari Driver academy’s scouting programme.

Flack also impressed the Argenti team during some successful winter testing sessions. Argenti Motorsport will be entering their second season under their current guise after an overall successful 2020 campaign, scoring multiple wins and podiums in the hands of third place championship finisher, Casper Stevenson.

Choosing British F4 for a full-season campaign means Flack’s career will now benefit from the series’ slot on the high-profile TOCA support package, which includes the highly prestigious British Touring Car Championship. That means live, free-to-air television coverage via ITV4 and capacity trackside crowds when COVID-19 restrictions allow, as well as the spotlight being firmly on Flack as he will be looking to boost his stature in the motorsport world.

“I’m really excited to confirm I’ll be racing for Argenti Motorsport in the F4 British Championship this season. Testing with the team has been really positive; I’ve enjoyed driving the car and starting to learn some of the UK circuits.

“It’s an excellent championship, and the perfect place for me to make the step up into single seaters. It’s important to make a mark at this level, like many of the previous drivers have done, so I’ll be aiming to do the same. I can’t wait to get going, and I’m very excited about what the season ahead will bring.” said Flack.

Argenti team principal Michael Meadows shared Flack’s enthusiasm and is looking forward to beginning the partnership in earnest when the British F4 Championship arrives at Brands Hatch at the beginning of April for the opening round.

“It’s great to have Marcos unveiled as an Argenti Motorsport driver for 2021. There’s no doubt he’s a serious talent, his performances in testing last year were very impressive, he’s clearly got a bright future ahead of him and we’re excited to play a role in his development.

“Our first season in British F4 was good – we won races, took podium finishes at every meeting bar one and had all three cars regularly mixing it in the top ten. There is always more to be done, we are pushing to make the small gains, and I’m confident Marcos will prove an asset to the team as we continue that push forward.” expressed Meadows.