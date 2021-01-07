Barrichello Joins Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine Grid with JD Motorsport

Eduardo Barrichello has become the latest name to sign up to race in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine in 2021, joining Italian outfit JD Motorsport.

The nineteen-year-old, son of former Formula 1 driver Rubens Barrichello, moves across to race in Europe after competing with relative success in the United States-based USF2000 Championship last year. He took three wins, nine podiums and three pole positions with Pabst Racing as he finished an impressive second in the standings behind Christian Rasmussen.

The 2021 season sees Formula Regional European Championship merge with Formula Renault Eurocup to form the new championship, and Barrichello is excited to race in Europe for the first time on many historical venues around the continent.

“I am delighted for the agreement reached with JD Motorsports, and I cannot wait to start my European career with the team,” said Barrichello after his unveiling on Tuesday.

“This is set to be a really interesting season, and I am really looking forward to racing on so many venues that made motorsports history.”

Roberto Cavallari, the Team Principal of JD Motorsport, says they will be working hard to get Barrichello ready for the start of the season, and they go into the new year with high hopes that the Brazilian will be able to compete at the front of the field, much as he did during 2020 in the United States.

“We are very happy for the agreement reached with Eduardo,” said Cavallari. “Watching him in the USF2000 Series, he was really competitive.

“We will work hard to get him to adapt to our car quickly in every circumstance, so to be equally successful in Europe too.

“I thank all his staff and family for choosing JD Motorsport, identifying our operation as the most suitable environment for Eduardo’s technical and human growth in his first European experience.”

Hadjar Links up with R-ace GP

Barrichello is not the only driver to be confirmed this past week, with R-ace GP unveiling their second driver for the campaign in the form of French F4 race winner Isack Hadjar, who will line-up alongside the already announced Zane Maloney.

Sixteen-year-old Hadjar finished third in the French F4 championship in 2020 in what was his second campaign in the series, with the Frenchman having taken three wins across the year. He is delighted to be linking up with a team that has won three of the past four Formula Renault Eurocup titles in R-ace GP.

“I am delighted to announce that I will be racing in the Formula Regional by Alpine championship in 2021 with R-ace GP,” said Hadjar. “They have won three of the last four championships and it’s a privilege to start this journey with such a team. Can’t wait to start.”